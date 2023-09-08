More ‘Harry Potter’ Is Officially on the Way, Updates Given by Warner Bros.

It’s time for more Harry Potter films and TV shows, according to Warner Bros.

With the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011), it seemed like the Wizarding World adventures of the Boy Who Lived were finally coming to an end. Hollywood being Hollywood, this obviously wasn’t the case.

Over a decade later, the world created by JK Rowling has been expanded into multiple theme park lands at various Universal Studios parks across the world, a Broadway show, a spinoff series in the shape of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (that seems to be dead in the water right now), and even an upcoming television reboot courtesy of HBO.

While Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) may have stepped away from their iconic roles, Warner Bros. has found plenty of ways to keep the magic alive for Potterheads across the globe.

The past couple of years have been tough for Warner Bros. Discovery. Since its merger in 2022, it’s seen a string of box office flops, including the biggest in its 100-year history with The Flash (2023).

Now that James Gunn has stepped away from Marvel to lead a brand-new DC Universe, the future hopefully looks a little bit brighter for Warner Bros. The release of Barbie (2023) has also helped soften the studio’s losses, earning more than $1.38 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing film of the year – not to mention the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history.

As Warner Bros. tries to build a more profitable release slate for the next few years, it sounds like we can expect a familiar franchise to crop up more than ever. According to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the studio plans to focus on some of its most “underused” IP – which includes Harry Potter.

“One of the other real strengths of Warner Bros. is we talk about the great IP that Warner Bros. owns,” said Zaslav at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference, reports The Wrap. “But, for us, the challenge is that our content, our great IP — ‘Harry Potter,’ DC, ‘Lord of the Rings’ — that content has been underused.”

Zaslav went on to note that “[they] haven’t done anything with ‘Harry Potter’ for more than a decade.”

With Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) premiering just last year, and Hogwarts Legacy releasing in February, it’s safe to assume that Zaslav specifically means the timeline and characters introduced in the original Harry Potter series itself.

It’s also safe to assume that fans shouldn’t expect further adventures from Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to fall into Warner Bros.’ plans for the future. Fresh off the departure of Johnny Depp, even a return from Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) couldn’t save the last entry of the series, which grossed just $407.2 million on a $200 million budget.

Zaslav stated that they “think there’s a lot of shareholder value in bringing ‘Harry Potter’ back to HBO for 10 consecutive years.” He also claimed that when you combine Harry Potter with DC and Lord of the Rings, “it’s the best performing studio in the world. We need to deploy our best capital, and we need to do it with the best creative people in the world.”

At the same time, Zaslav noted that the studio needs “to be careful not to overuse the content.”

Whether this means fans can expect more Harry Potter installments beyond the upcoming reboot remains to be seen. There have been rumors that Warner Bros. plans to adapt the Broadway show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a movie, which would involve seeing the likes of Harry, Ron, Hermione, Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright), and more all grown up with children of their own.

Considering the fact that Hogwarts Legacy also outgrossed most Harry Potter films, some have theorized that the studio will give it the cinematic treatment at some point. Fans have also long been clamoring for an entry in the Harry Potter franchise exploring the Marauders era – inevitably focusing on James Potter, Lily Evans, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew.

What would you like to see new Harry Potter films and TV shows explore? Let us know in the comments!