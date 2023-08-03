“Harry Potter” Returning to Cinemas

Harry Potter is still highly popular amongst the fanbase. Now, the final two films in the franchise are heading back to select cinemas on select nights. Now’s your chance to watch your favorite series in the comfort of a movie theater surrounded by Potterheads like you.

The World of Harry Potter Continues to Grow at Universal Orlando Resort

Despite the final film released in 2011, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter continues to immerse fans in the world created by JK Rowling. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort is a magical haven that brings to life the beloved literary and cinematic universe of Harry Potter. Nestled within the Park, this immersive experience transports visitors to the enchanting villages of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, where they can stroll past iconic landmarks like Hogwarts Castle and Gringotts Bank. Guests can board thrilling rides such as “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” and “Escape from Gringotts,” where they’ll soar through the skies on broomsticks or venture deep into the heart of wizarding adventures. With intricately designed shops like Ollivanders Wand Shop and Honeydukes, visitors can browse a delightful array of magical merchandise and taste the wizarding world’s delectable treats. The attention to detail in every corner of the Wizarding World ensures that fans and newcomers alike can immerse themselves in the spellbinding atmosphere, creating cherished memories of this extraordinary journey into the world of Harry Potter.

Aside from the current Wizarding World in Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, Universal’s “Disney Killer” Park is set to debut in 2025 and will feature a new expansion of the Wizarding World. Exciting news awaits all aspiring wizards and witches as the enchanting Wizarding World of Harry Potter prepares its grand debut at Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe in 2025. This magical expansion promises to immerse fans deeper into the captivating universe created by J.K. Rowling. Rumors and speculation about the new area are being discussed as an expansion of the Ministry of Magic, scenes and locations from the spinoff series of Fantastic Beasts, and the other regions shown in the film series. But as of now, nothing has been confirmed from Universal as the Park continues construction.

Final Two Films of ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise to Be Released in Cinemas Next Month

In the meantime, franchise fans can once again (or for the first time) experience the final two films in cinemas.

To celebrate #BackToHogwarts, @Cinemark is exclusively re-releasing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2 in cinemas for a limited time ✨ pic.twitter.com/ukGtgaXDej — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) August 2, 2023

In celebration of the “Back to Hogwarts” event, which usually takes place September 1 of every year, as this is the start date in the books and movies for students to start their new year at the famous school, Cinemark is exclusively releasing Harry and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2 (2010, 2011). The films will be released on September 1 through 7. Click the link above to get your tickets today to this exclusive event next month.

Will you get your Cinemark tickets to this exclusive Harry Potter event next month?