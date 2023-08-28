Warner Bros. Kicks ‘Harry Potter’ to the Curb, ‘Barbie’ Take Down Begins

Harry Potter has been known to be one of the most epic film franchises of all time; now, Barbie is ready to run over he who shall not be named with her pink hummer.

The world is going wild over Barbie thanks to her smash movie, Barbie (2023), featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Farrell, Michael Cera, and other talented actors and actresses. The film — which caused a world shortage during its production — has flooded the world with the most amazing and weirdest marketing campaigns and collaborations, including the reopening of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse in partnership with Airbnb — though this time, Ken’s hosting.

At the worldwide box office, Barbie has pulled in an estimated $1.212 billion on a $145 million budget. That doesn’t just make it successful – it makes Barbie a colossal hit, breaking Warner Bros. records, overtaking The Dark Knight (2008), and becoming one of the fastest movies to reach the billion-dollar club in history.

While the film has recently received intense backlash accusing it of promoting an alleged “hidden gay agenda” and sparked debate online with its international marketing, Director Greta Gerwig’s film smashed the box office, with presales bigger than Walt Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2023). In terms of the historic Barbenheimer battle, Barbie has definitely come out on top – beating Oppenheimer (2023) in terms of numbers, at least.

Now, Barbie’s success is taking down one of the biggest films to ever come out from the Harry Potter franchise.

Although the film franchise is over, most recently, we saw Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Emma Watson (Hermione) talking in the Gryffindor common room during the Harry Potter Reunion special on HBO Max.

To add we also saw more from the Harry Potter cast including fan favorites Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), plus Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

The characters helped create the entirety of the Harry Potter franchise, which includes Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ – Part 2.

The films have been so popular that there is tons of branded merchandise that many fans wear and display daily, Harry Potter tattoos are of the norm, Hogwart’s Legacy, the new Harry Potter video game has smashed records (while attaining backlash), and the franchise is the reason that theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort was able to compete with Walt Disney World Resort with the successful expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Now, we have seen this expansion travel worldwide, with multiple lands from Hogsmeade, to Diagon Alley and, soon, The Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe, the newest theme park in the Universal Orlando Resort expansion.

Out of all of those films, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow – Part 2 was the most successful with a $381,011,219 box office take away. Until now, it was Warner Bros. largest grossing film in history. Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) has now reported that, “Greta Gerwig’s #Barbie is officially Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing global release in HISTORY, surpassing ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.’” This is an incredible feat for Barbie, as no other film has been able to take down the final and most successful Harry Potter film.

The response to this “take down” is mostly positive, with many thowing shade to J.K. Rowling, the author and creator of the Harry Potter series.

alfonso (@ctrlalfonso) said, “JK ROWLING YOURE OVER”, while Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) said “omg jk rowling in her grave 🤭”. The comments continue to display a similar message sharing that Barbie, “got the job done”.

J.K. Rowling is known by many for creating the Harry Potter franchise, which has blown up into a massive fandom. Not only did Rowling create a book series, but the author paved the way for a Broadway show, eight films, spin-offs, merchandise, and theme park lands at Universal theme parks around the globe.

Although there are many positive achievements from J.K. Rowling, she has been in the spotlight for quite some time due to her alleged views regarding the transgender community. As we have discussed, J.K. Rowling has made public social media posts that indicate she does not necessarily support the transgender community and, as a result, has received backlash from both fans and Harry Potter movie actors.

Although J.K. is not often met with support for her beliefs, we have seen others defend her. Ralph Fiennes, who plays Voldemort in the film adaptations of the book series, has recently shared that he finds the condemnation the author of Harry Potter is facing “irrational.” Emma Watson, however, has shared how she is not a supporter of the author and her beliefs.

Barbie Takes Down Harry Potter Theme Park

Now, Barbie might even come for Harry Potter in the theme park space as well!

As we reported, earlier this year, Mattel announced the development of an all-new theme park inspired by some of the most popular franchises in its brand portfolio, including Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, and, of course, Barbie.

Mattel Adventure Park had an impressive reception among fans eager to experience the double-looping launch coaster inspired by Hot Wheels, the life-size recreation of Castle Grayskull from Masters of the Universe that will house a state-of-the-art laser tag experience, and the immersive Barbie Beach House, which will allow Guests to enjoy a signature pink beverage on the third story rooftop.

