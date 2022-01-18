Daniel Radcliffe Takes Major Detour From ‘Harry Potter’ With New Casting

If you are a fan of Harry Potter and “Weird Al” Yankovic, we have a very interesting casting announcement for you.

Since the Harry Potter films, the title star of the film Daniel Radcliffe has been up to a lot. The Harry Potter actor has been diverging from the Wizarding World and starring in a plethora of films and TV shows from rom-coms to horror flicks. Most recently, we saw Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Emma Watson (Hermione) talking in the Gryffindor common room during the Harry Potter Reunion special on HBO Max.

To add we also saw more from the Harry Potter cast including fan favorites Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), plus Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

Now, Radcliffe is moving on to his next project, Roku’s biopic of “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, from Funny or Die and Tango. Deadline announced:

The Yankovic biopic promises to hold nothing back and explore every facet of his life, from his childhood through his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon,” while touching on his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Yankovic is producing alongside Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Appel is exec producing with Funny Or Die’s Henry Muñoz III and Tango’s Neil Shah. “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film,” said Yankovic. “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

The announcement went on to note some more of Weird Al’s credits.

Yankovic has earned nearly 200 screen credits since 1983, earning a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2018. He wrote and starred in the cult classic UHF and also notably hosted his own series, The Weird Al Show, for Dick Clark Productions and CBS back in 1997. He’s appeared as himself in everything from American Dad! to Children’s Hospital and 30 Rock, featuring more recently in Showtime’s Work in Progress, United Artists Releasing’s Bill & Ted Face the Music and the defunct Quibi platform’s revival of Reno 911!, which has now moved over to Roku.

Radcliffe has said that he wants to do more projects to help differentiate him from the iconic Harry Potter character that has globally dominated the box office, as well as J.K. Rowling’s novels, and Universal theme parks with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Surely, playing a character such as this will be quite the juxtaposition.

What do you think about Daniel playing “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?

