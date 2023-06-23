Epic Fail: ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Causes ‘Barbie’ Mishap

What do Harry Potter and Barbie have in common? Not much, one would think. But that’s not what one embarrassed fan thought, as a surprising Harry Potter actor causes a comedic mishap.

The Barbie movie has been all the rage with its big-name actors like Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. It’s making waves with a fun renewal of a nostalgic favorite geared toward ‘Disney Adults.’ Now it’s in the zeitgeist for a whole new reason, as an iconic Harry Potter actor led to a colossal internet fail.

Harry Potter Actor Causes Barbie Mix-up

It’s no secret that when you look at the big screen, some attractive faces are looking back. Because standards for attractiveness are pretty unilateral in Hollywood, it means that many actors share physical features. One embarrassed fan learned that firsthand.

Tom Felton as Ryan Gosling

Tom Felton, better known as Draco Malfoy, is the Harry Potter actor that stirred this particular Barbie-themed pot. According to the actor, he was queuing for some McDonald’s when someone approached him and said, “Are you…?” After the mass fame of Harry Potter, the actor gets those questions often and actually went to answer, only this fan meeting was a bit different.

The whole question was actually, “Are you Ryan Gosling?” and it’s caused fans everywhere to draw some pretty clear parallels between the Barbie star and the Harry Potter actors’ appearances. So, at least the forward fan was not alone in their ideas.

There are quite a few doppelgangers across studios like Disney and Universal. Sometimes it’s a handsome police officer that looks just like Dwayne Johnson. Other times it’s entirely within the realm of the entertainment sphere.

Harry Potter and Other Actor Lookalikes

It’s not the first time a Harry Potter actor’s been mistaken for a doppelganger. Many Disney cartoons were designed using real actors as a basis. There are many connections from cross-generational examples like Uzo Aduba from Orange is the New Black and Gladys Knight.

As for Harry Potter actors, Daniel Radcliffe self-proclaims himself as a dead ringer for Elijah Wood. Even Emma Watson has a lookalike.

So, while this kind of fan might have failed to identify Harry Potter from Barbie, it showed the world just how much image overlap exists in the entertainment industry.

