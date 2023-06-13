Childless Disney Adults Can Save The Company

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Three adult women in front of Epcot.

Credit: Disney

Recent reports have stated that families are visiting the Disney Parks, primarily Walt Disney World, less and less. With reports of Nazis and white supremacists just outside the Park gates, it’s easy to understand why. However, Disney still has a major market of eager consumers that remains severely under-tapped.

A group of adults visit Walt Disney World
Credit: Disney

Although some disgruntled parents are actively trying to keep them out, the so-called “childless Disney Adults” are quickly becoming the company’s biggest and most vocal market. As much as Disney has been directed toward families with children, it might be time to change tactics and pull attention toward the grownup Park-goers.

Disney Adults Save the Day

Disney Adults at Disneyland Resort with Mickey Mouse
Credit: Disney

Despite their controversial reputation, Disney Adults are perhaps the company’s biggest and most vocal audience. Families with kids taking Disney vacations are definitely what helped Disney maintain their status in the theme park industry, but as their attendance at the Parks is predicted to sink as much as 20% this summer, it might be time to pull attention toward a market of consumers that are still so openly and clearly drawn to the Disney name.

It’s not that Disney hasn’t blatantly marketed themselves to adults, they have and their older audience buys in almost every single time, but they really haven’t done enough as far as the Parks are concerned. Shops and stores like Funko, Loungefly and BoxLunch continuously pitch new products almost entirely for adult consumers, but merchandise can only get the company so far.

Jellyrolls at Disney's Boardwalk
Credit: ITM

The Disney Parks have tons of adult-oriented attractions and venues, but they rarely advertise or do anything to majorly promote their existence. This writer didn’t even know there were things like a piano bar or a backstage tour of Living with the Land until mid-Disney-trip. If families with children aren’t going as often, all the more reason to appeal to the adults that do.

If Disney’s prime audience is truly taking a hit, it’s time they changed their tactics to one that continues to give them millions of dollars every day. We’re not saying Disney needs to go back to the days of Pleasure Island or Jessica’s of Hollywood, but a reminder that Disney isn’t just for kids would go a long way. It’s certainly something they’ve done before.

Should Disney really focus on a more adult appeal? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name.

