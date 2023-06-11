Disney Cast a “Really Sexy” Porn Star in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake

Though the studio is always one to hire actors that are easy on the eyes, a shocking twist gave audiences a bit more than they bargained for as Disney cast a “really sexy” porn star in the remake of The Little Mermaid.

The film itself grossed $117 billion domestically at its debut, but it’s quickly gaining traction, reaching over $1 billion globally. This wasn’t without a whole world of struggle, with fans arguing about everything from skin and hair color to whether live-action remakes are even worthwhile. One argument that didn’t arise (until now), is the adult content created by one of the movie’s extras.

When casting the film, an inside source went on record saying, “Casting bosses decided to hire a number of really sexy male models to play mermen in the movie.” Actor Stefano Tomadini is a 24-year-old Italian based out of London. He was also one of many men who filmed scenes as creatures of the sea in the live-action film. Only, it turns out, he’s acted a bit more in a very different industry.

Going by the alias Dante Ferrari, the merman filmed various different pornographic films during his acting career, though not as a part of the Disney production. Reportedly, Disney cast a “really sexy” porn star unaware of the finer print on their resume. What could have gone unnoticed came into focus when the actor tagged Disney in a post on Instagram. Spreading like a social media wildfire, Twitter took the handle and the rest is history.

It’s worth noting that the scenes within the film aren’t of an adult nature. While the fact that Disney cast a “really sexy” porn star in an extra role is quite surprising, it doesn’t change the essence of the movie. Separating artists from art is essential to appreciating any film. JK Rowling and Harry Potter aren’t tied at the hip, nor should The Little Mermaid be linked to this blip. It doesn’t deter fans from guessing, theorizing, and gossiping. All viewers can do is take casting with a grain of ocean salt and see the film for its modern take on a valuable classic.

