New Theory Connects ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Tangled’ in a Tragic Way

Where would we be without crazed theories connecting some of our favorite movies? Some people have gone into deep dives on various subjects and found interesting combinations of our favorite movies. That is this new Disney theory, which has connected The Little Mermaid (1989), Frozen (2013), and Tangled (2010) tragically.

Some of the best fan theories on the Disney side of things have come from some of its top movies. For instance, during the scene in Finding Dory (2016), when Dory is attempting to escape her enclosure at the aquarium, there is a child there that bares a striking resemblance to Riley from Inside Out (2015).

Another theory states that the plant Wall-E keeps alive in a shoe in that Pixar masterpiece might also be the coveted tree in A Bug’s Life (1998). The plant is small and unimpressive, but the corresponding tree has the same curvature.

There are a wealth of theories out there that have been put together by fans, and a new theory has connected three of the best Disney movies, but in a much more tragic way.

‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Tangled’ Share a Tragic Story

It appears that TikTok has come out only to remind us of what we have been doing incorrectly our entire lives while also showing us some of the big easter eggs we might have missed in the grand Disney universe. A fan by the name of its_ivanmars posted a theory on TikTok that is quite astounding and makes a lot of sense.

Starting with Frozen, the theory states that we all know Elsa and Anna’s parents died in a shipwreck. The film’s director confirmed they had been traveling to attend Rapunzel and Flynn’s wedding. Rapunzel and Flynn are also spotted at the coronation of Elsa.

This is where the theory gets interesting, as Arendelle is in Norway. This means that Anna and Elsa’s parents would have traveled by boat to Germany, where Rapunzel’s kingdom is. That would mean the shipwreck that took their parents would have gone down in the ocean by Denmark. It has also been established that The Little Mermaid takes place in the sea of Denmark.

So, the shipwreck that Ariel swims by at the beginning of The Little Mermaid would have been the ship that took Anna Elsa’s parents.

Though we know Disney doesn’t reveal that it shares one giant universe, easter eggs like this make us think these animators are hinting at that exact thing.

A piece of the theory we have unearthed ourselves would also indicate that Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid might also be a relative of Prince Hans in Tangled. This would also connect this theory in a much more believable way.

We certainly don’t know what to think, but Ariel might have found the shipwreck in The Little Mermaid, which belonged to Anna and Elsa’s parents.

Do you think this theory about The Little Mermaid is true?