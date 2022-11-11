Guest Shocked at Character Resemblance at Disneyland

When you think of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland, Captain Jack Sparrow would probably be the first person that pops up in your mind. He is one of the most iconic characters throughout the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as well as in the revamped versions of the attraction.

And Johnny Depp, who portrayed this loveable pirate, is well-known for developing this character’s mannerisms, speech patterns, and even the way that he runs, which inspired a TikTok trend.

That’s why one TikTok user had to do a double take when she saw Jack Sparrow hanging around New Orleans Square at Disneyland, as she thought it could have been Johnny Depp.

User @chasingmagicdaily, took to the platform to share her experience with a Jack Sparrow character interaction.

In the video, you can hear Jack asking a child how the Pirates of the Caribbean ride was, what was their name, and even joked about the child’s missing teeth.

The character’s look and mannerisms were so convincing that the poster even said in the caption that “I feel like I met Johnny Depp…”

Several commenters noted how much this actor looked like Johnny Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow. However, others were quick to put an end to this theory, as they pointed out that the character didn’t have enough wrinkles or any visible tattoos. One commenter had heard that if it’s really Johnny Depp in costume, he would be wearing the signature hat, although this is just a theory.

Captain Jack Sparrow is definitely one of the more interesting Disney characters you can meet at Disneyland, so be sure to keep an eye out for him the next time you’re in New Orleans Square!

Have you ever met a Disney performer who looked just like the character they’re portraying? Share your experience in the comments!