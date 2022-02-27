Controversial J.K. Rowling Admits Major Regret of ‘Harry Potter’ Ending

There are some franchises that have stood the test of time, and now, have created their own worlds in which their franchise and IP can continue to bloom for years to come. Disney is at the helm of some of these franchises, such as the George Lucas-created Star Wars fandom, as well as the record-breaking Marvel fandom led by Kevin Feige.

Warner Bros. has the film rights to another popular fandom, created by the controversial J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter. From the books, we have now seen spin-off stories through the Fantastic Beasts franchise which exists in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Aside from that, we have also seen continued iterations of the Harry Potter story though the Broadway show “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”. At Universal theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Hollywood Resort, and more, Guests can also walk into the story with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter having its own lands of Hogsmeade, and Diagon Alley depending on what Park they are at.

Although there are many positive achievements from J.K. Rowling, she has been in the spotlight for quite some time due to her alleged views regarding the transgender community. As we have discussed, J.K. Rowling has made public social media posts that indicate she does not necessarily support the transgender community and, as a result, has received backlash from both fans and Harry Potter movie actors.

Although J.K. is not often met with support on her beliefs, we have seen others come to her defense. Ralph Fiennes, who plays Voldemort in the film adaptations of the book series, has recently shared that he finds the condemnation the author of Harry Potter is facing “irrational.” Most recently, we saw Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Emma Watson (Hermione) talking in the Gryffindor common room during the Harry Potter Reunion special on HBO Max.

To add we also saw more from the Harry Potter cast including fan favorites Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), plus Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

If you have seen the films or read the books (spoilers if you have not) you know that Ron and Hermione end up together, even though many thought Hermione would end up with Harry. It seems that J.K. Rowling thinks this as well.

J.K. Rowling says that Hermione should have ended up with Harry instead of Ron pic.twitter.com/TV7Qr2NDEg — Muggle Facts & News (@DexertoHP) February 19, 2022

It seems this statement was said during an interview Rowling had with Watson for Wonderland in 2014. Bustle reported on the conversation, noting:

“I wrote the Hermione/Ron relationship as a form of wish fulfillment. That’s how it was conceived, really,” the Harry Potter author said in the interview with Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson for Wonderland in 2014. “For reasons that have very little to do with literature and far more to do with me clinging to the plot as I first imagined it, Hermione ended up with Ron.” What’s more, Rowling went on to actually admit that Harry and Hermione should have been endgame.

Time even continued to report on J.K.’s comments during the interview, where the writer even apologized to fans!

“I know, I’m sorry,” she continued, “I can hear the rage and fury it might cause some fans, but if I’m absolutely honest, distance has given me perspective on that. It was a choice I made for very personal reasons, not for reasons of credibility. Am I breaking people’s hearts by saying this? I hope not.”

Of course, this happened long ago, and the ending has already been set, but this idea can definitely let Harry and Hermione die-hards rest a little easier knowing they are not going crazy.

What do you think of this? Are you a Harry and Hermione fan? Or do you prefer Ron?

The full list of Harry Potter films includes Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ – Part 2.