‘Harry Potter’ TV Series: Everything We Know About the Reboot Nobody Asked For

Your letter of invitation to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will arrive soon. Yes, we’re talking about the Harry Potter TV series.

Talks of a Harry Potter TV series have done the rounds for years, but fans never expected one to be conjured up. However, earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced that a Harry Potter reboot is in development for HBO.

The series will be made up of seven seasons, each of them dedicated in their entirety to one of the seven books from JK Rowling: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

It will also span 10 years, just like the Harry Potter film series, which started in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011).

It’s been 12 years since Deathly Hallows — Part 2 took theaters by storm. That’s not a very long time in the world of film, so to no surprise, most Harry Potter fans aren’t exactly on board for the upcoming reboot, having already voiced their disbelief on social media.

But what will likely attract viewers is the fact that the reboot will be a “faithful adaptation” of the seven books. Despite how widely celebrated the eight Harry Potter films are, it’s no mystery that they omit many elements from their literary counterparts.

Following the announcement earlier this year, JK Rowling shared the following statement via X (formerly known as Twitter) account, The Rowling Library, in which she promises “a degree of depth” in the show the films couldn’t explore, which is sure to appease many fans:

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

J.K. Rowling on the new Harry Potter TV series that will adapt the seven novels: pic.twitter.com/zjclkn4MiY — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) April 12, 2023

But what else has been revealed about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series? Here’s everything we know…

Harry Potter TV series cast

Who’s playing the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione?

The Harry Potter TV series has much to live up to, not just because the films are beloved classics, but because their many actors have become synonymous with their Wizarding World counterparts. It’s almost impossible to imagine anyone replacing the likes of Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Julie Walters, and Ralph Fiennes, to name a few.

However, every Harry Potter character will be recast for the upcoming series, including the Boy Who Lived. Though it was reported earlier this year that the reboot had already found its new Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger, Warner Bros. is yet to confirm anything, while a casting call is reportedly underway.

It has also been reported that Warner Bros. is “making a concerted effort” to ensure the new casting is diverse. Should this turn out to be true, it’s likely characters such as Hermione will be portrayed by non-White actors, especially when you consider the fact that JK Rowling insists the character’s skin tone and ethnicity are never revealed in the books.

With Rowling serving as executive producer on the show and reportedly having the “final say” on casting, it’s possible Harry will be portrayed by a non-White actor too. The Harry Potter films have faced criticism over the years, with many feeling there isn’t enough diversity. Recently, Marvel star Anthony Mackie attacked the franchise for not having enough Black actors.

Meanwhile, there are rumors and expectations that actors from the films will appear in cameos. Daniel Radcliffe has repeatedly stated that it’s unlikely he will appear, while Tom Felton has thrown his wizard hat in the ring.

Harry Potter TV series trailer

Is there a trailer yet?

You might be surprised to know that there is already a teaser for the Harry Potter reboot. Shortly after the series was announced earlier this year, Warner Bros. and HBO wasted no time conjuring up a mini teaser. Well, sort of.

The bad news? Fans wasted no time criticizing the video online for being incredibly derivative of the Harry Potter film series, from the footage of Hogwarts to the use of the iconic John Williams score and even the same font!

Check out the first teaser for the Harry Potter reboot below:

Harry Potter TV series synopsis

What’s it about?

The Harry Potter TV series will consist of seven seasons across a 10-year period. Each season will be based on one of the seven Harry Potter books, presumably in chronological order, which is as follows: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Harry Potter has no idea he was a wizard until a letter of invitation to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry flies through his letterbox (hundreds of them, in fact). Harry soon enters the Wizarding World, where he discovers he’s infamous, as a dark wizard known as Tom Riddle/Lord Voldemort murdered his parents when he was just a baby.

Each of the seven stories revolves around a new year at Hogwarts, during which Harry faces new enemies while getting closer to his climactic showdown with Voldemort. But Harry isn’t alone — best friends Ronald Weasley, Hermione Granger, gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, and many others are at his side.

It is unknown how many episodes will be in each season of the Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter TV series streaming service

Where can I watch it?

The Harry Potter TV series will stream exclusively on HBO.

Harry Potter TV series release date

When’s it out?

There is currently no release date for the Harry Potter TV series. In the meantime, however, you can revisit all eight Harry Potter films, which are now streaming on Netflix.

Not only will the Harry Potter films keep you entertained while you wait, but why not check out the open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023), which allows you to enrol at Hogwarts, where you’ll learn how to brew potions and master spells, and explore the Wizarding World, where you’ll uncover a dark secret that could change everything.

Along with Simon Pegg (Phineas Nigellus Black) and Luke Youngblood (Everett Clopton), the Hogwarts Legacy cast includes Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething (the main character/Fifth Year student), Lesley Nicol (Deputy Head Professor Matilda Weasley), Kandace Caine (Divination Professor Onai), Sohm Kapila (Astronomy Professor Satyavati Shah), Asif Ali (Ravenclaw student Mahendra Pehlwaan), and Jason Anthony (Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat).

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 are all now streaming on Netflix.

