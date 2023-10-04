Divisive ‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Has Finally Been “Corrected”

The eight main films in the Harry Potter series are so beloved by fans worldwide that it’s no wonder many still aren’t happy that the franchise is being rebooted. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced that Harry Potter is being reimagined as a television series for HBO, with each of its seven seasons based upon one of the books by author JK Rowling. It is said to be a “faithful adaptation” of the popular book series.

While many fans aren’t happy that the films omitted several scenes and storylines from the books, the idea of Harry Potter being rebooted so soon after the film series ended has left many feeling disenfranchised by the Wizarding World. And the franchise already had problems long before the new series was announced. It’s only been 12 years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part II (2011), but it’s only been one year since Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

It’s no surprise that many fans don’t really think of the Fantastic Beasts films as being directly related to Harry Potter, though. After all, they’re spinoffs and carry the “Wizarding World” brand first and foremost. Not only that, but the series is now dead in the water. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) somehow managed to recapture the magic of Harry Potter, despite having nothing to do with Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry while focusing entirely on adult characters.

But fans quickly lost interest when Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) arrived. A bafflingly convoluted plot, terribly written characters, and an overall lack of direction proved that this series was a Squib that had gotten its hands on Polyjuice potion. The third film, The Secrets of Dumbledore, wasn’t much better, and the fact it was mired in controversy, whether from the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial, Ezra Miller’s string of assault allegations, or JK Rowling’s ongoing controversies, didn’t paint it in the best light.

Eighteen months later, there has been no word on a follow-up, despite Warner Bros. initially setting out a five-film plan. Fantastic Beasts is well and truly finished, further proven by the fact that a Harry Potter reboot is officially in development. The box office figures for the last two Fantastic Beasts films also speak for themselves. But the future is still looking promising for the Wizarding World. Not everyone will be on the same page when it comes to the HBO series, but the rumored ninth film may still hold stock.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child would be based on the 2016 West End stage play of the same name. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but fans can still enjoy all the magic and adventure the Wizarding World has to offer elsewhere. Following a whirlwind of controversy earlier this year, which ranged from boycotts to bans due to its affiliation to JK Rowling, the divisive open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) finally arrived. Players can experience life at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry while also being able to explore the outside world and all its magical secrets.

Taking place in the late 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy is a loose prequel to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and the three Fantastic Beasts films. There’s no question about whether or not this game is a solid installment in the franchise — it is. But, just like every installment before it, it is far from perfect. That lack of perfection stems from minor glitches and kinks to gaping holes in the player’s overall experience.

While the game is both a critical and financial hit, petty grievances include the short-lived campaign mode and the lack of features and activities available in the otherwise visually striking open-world environments. Now, per Gaming Bible, players can download a free mod overhaul known as “The Goblet” from NexusMods, which implements hundreds of fixes, changes, and additions to the game. It features clothing mods, body mods, broom mods, custom wands, graphic and texture enhancements, gameplay mods and tweaks, bug fixes, and more.

Together, this collection of mods is said to create “an entirely different game” and “is the definitive way” to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy.

If downloading mods still isn’t enough to “correct” the game for you, though, there are rumors that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is in the works, which is no surprise, seeing as the first game stormed the gaming charts earlier this year and has so far sold more than 12 million copies worldwide.

Check out the official cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy below:

Along with Simon Pegg (Phineas Nigellus Black) and Luke Youngblood (Everett Clopton), other Hogwarts Legacy actors are Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething (the main character/Fifth Year student), Lesley Nicol (Deputy Head Professor Matilda Weasley), Kandace Caine (Divination Professor Onai), Sohm Kapila (Astronomy Professor Satyavati Shah), Asif Ali (Ravenclaw student Mahendra Pehlwaan), and Jason Anthony (Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat).

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. It will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 14.

