New Wizarding World Installment May Recast Harry Potter

A new Wizarding World installment this way comes!

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. confirmed that a brand-new entry in the Harry Potter universe is in development, in addition to the television series heading for HBO.

The Wizarding World is getting a lot busier these days. While it’s taking a break from the silver screen following the disastrous Fantastic Beasts trilogy, the smaller screen is finally getting its fair share of magic.

We’re not just talking about television — earlier this year, following a tidal wave of controversy surrounding Harry Potter author JK Rowling, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) hit shelves and stormed the gaming charts.

The open-world game serves as a loose prequel to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011), as well as the three Fantastic Beasts films.

A second Hogwarts Legacy game is now rumored to be in the works, which will likely follow the first game and take place in the late 1800s or perhaps sometime after. A new game confirmed to be in development is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA).

Quidditch Champions will be the second game based on the iconic Wizarding World sport, following Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup (2003).

While little is known about the game, the Frequently Asked Questions page on the official website does shed some light on what players can expect.

Quidditch Champions is described as “a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport” and “a complete, standalone Quidditch experience” that “engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures alongside friends in a competitive, multiplayer setting.”

Players will also be able to “create and customize their own Quidditch champions.”

However, despite being centered around Quidditch, the game may follow Hogwarts Legacy by having its own storyline (AKA “campaign mode”). And like the open-world game, it will even feature characters from the Harry Potter franchise.

Hogwarts Legacy may take place in the 1800s, but it still features characters like the Sorting Hat and Nearly Headless Nick (both voiced by Jason Anthony), who inhabited Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizarding long before Harry Potter arrived.

But the new Quidditch game will see the return of “the Boy Who Lived” — the clue’s in the name. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is likely so named because Warner Bros. wanted it to carry the lucrative franchise name, but it will also see the return of Harry Potter, along with Ron Weasley, which was revealed during leaked footage earlier this year.

It is unknown who is voicing Harry Potter in the upcoming game, but we know that Daniel Radcliffe has long since parted ways with the character (despite rumors he’ll appear in the rumored film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

While it’s very unlikely Daniel Radcliffe has returned to lend his vocal talents to Quidditch Champions, six actors from the films have already reprised their roles in the mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (2018).

One of the many Harry Potter actors may even return to promote the game, like Tom Felton did with the other mobile game, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened (2023). Daniel Radcliffe, perhaps? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Check out the teaser for Quidditch Champions below:

Check out the official cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy below:

Along with Simon Pegg (Phineas Nigellus Black) and Luke Youngblood (Everett Clopton), other Hogwarts Legacy actors are Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething (the main character/Fifth Year student), Lesley Nicol (Deputy Head Professor Matilda Weasley), Kandace Caine (Divination Professor Onai), Sohm Kapila (Astronomy Professor Satyavati Shah), Asif Ali (Ravenclaw student Mahendra Pehlwaan), and Jason Anthony (Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat).

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now. There’s no release date for Quidditch Champions.

Would you like to see Harry Potter show up in Quidditch Champions? Or even Daniel Radcliffe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!