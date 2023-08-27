‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ Prequel: Which ‘Harry Potter’ Actors Have Returned?

Six Harry Potter actors have returned…

There might not be much happening in the Wizarding World right now, but there’s a lot to look forward to. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. surprised us all when they announced that a Harry Potter reboot is making its way onto HBO in the form of a television series.

As the series will be a “faithful adaptation” of the seven books by JK Rowling, it will be unrelated to the eight Harry Potter films: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), and Michael Gambon in the last six films, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011).

Related: Hermione Granger’s Recasting In HBO Reboot Could Spark Outrage Among Fans

However, rumors of a ninth film in the form of a big screen adaptation of the West End stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016) persist. There’s plenty happening on the smaller screen, though — no, we aren’t talking about the fact that all the Harry Potter films are currently streaming on Netflix, or Hogwarts Legacy being available on all major gaming consoles. We’re talking about an even smaller screen.

While many Harry Potter fans currently have their attention turned towards the open-world game, Hogwarts Legacy, and eagerly await the recently announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA), there are also two very popular Harry Potter mobile games available, including Harry Potter: Magic Awakened (2023), which recently had its global launch.

Related: Will Ralph Fiennes’ Brother Play Voldemort in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot?!

There’s also the hit RPG mobile game, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (2018), in which players can experience life at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The game recently unveiled a brand-new expansion titled Beyond Hogwarts, which allows players to graduate from Hogwarts and embark on a life in the Wizarding World as an adult wizard or witch in 1991.

However, putting the expansion aside, Hogwarts Mystery is a prequel to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, taking place in 1984, seven years before Harry Potter first arrives in Hogwarts. While mobile games aren’t generally considered canon within their respective franchises, Hogwarts Mystery does see the return of six Harry Potter actors.

Let’s pull out the Marauder’s Map and find out who they are.

Returning Harry Potter actors

Michael Gambon as Professor Albus Dumbledore

In the Harry Potter films, Professor Albus Dumbledore is played by two actors: the late Richard Harris in the first two films, Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, and Michael Gambon in the last six films, Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, Deathly Hallows — Part 1, and Deathly Hallows — Part 2.

He was also portrayed by Jude Law in the Fantastic Beasts films, however, as Hogwarts Mystery takes place before and during Sorcerer’s Stone, there’s no place for a young Dumbledore (although there is The Secrets of Dumbledore expansion). It’s Michael Gambon who slips back into those lovely robes and wizarding hat in the game.

Related: HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Could Finally Embrace Dumbledore’s Sexuality

Dame Maggie Smith as Professor Minerva McGonagall

She’s the head of Gryffindor House, the professor of Transfiguration, and the Deputy Headmaster — it’s none other than Professor Minerva McGonagall. The beloved Hogwarts faculty member is played by Dame Maggie Smith in all eight Harry Potter films, who also reprises her role in Hogwarts Mystery.

Related: HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Casting Call: Will Your Child Wear the Sorting Hat?

Gemma Jones as Madam Pomfrey

Madam Poppy Pomfrey is Hogwart’s school nurse, who appears in Sorcerer’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban, and Half-Blood Prince, in which she’s played by Gemma Jones. Don’t worry about sustaining any injuries during your Hogwarts Mystery adventures, because Jones is ready and waiting with her Skele-Gro and Pumpkin Juice!

Related: Hermione Granger’s Recasting In HBO Reboot Could Spark Outrage Among Fans

Warwick Davis as Professor Flitwick

You’ve probably noticed that Professor Filius Flitwick’s appearance suddenly changes in the Harry Potter films. In the first two films, the part-Goblin Charms professor has a white beard and a more wizard-like look to him, however, in each movie thereafter he has the appearance of a choirmaster. Warwick Davis didn’t play Flitwick in Prisoner of Azkaban, but he does return with his choir attire in Hogwarts Mystery.

Related: Nick Frost Could Play Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot, Following Simon Pegg’s Casting

Zoë Wanamaker as Professor Hooch

Madam Rolanda Hooch has the least screentime of any Hogwarts teacher, as she only appears in Sorcerer’s Stone, as actress Zoë Wanamaker only signed up for the one film. Fortunately, Wanamaker gets a second chance to reprise her role as the Flying instructor, Quidditch referee, and coach, as she makes a return in Hogwarts Mystery.

Sally Mortemore as Madam Irma Pince

Unless you’re a frequent reader of the Harry Potter books, you probably won’t be all too familiar with Madam Irma Pince, the Hogwarts librarian. While she only appears in a blink-and-you’ll miss it scene in the Great Hall in Chamber of Secrets, actress Sally Mortemore reprises her role as the character in the game.

Check out the official trailer for Beyond Hogwarts below:

Related: Harry Potter Could Be Played by a Non-White Actor in the Upcoming HBO Reboot

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery:

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. The game will launch under Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and video game experiences that place the player at the centre of their own adventure, inspired by JK Rowling’s original stories.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Hogwarts Legacy, and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened are available now.

For more information about Hogwarts Mystery, visit the official website.

There’s no release date for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions or the HBO reboot.

Are you happy to see these Harry Potter actors return in Hogwarts Mystery? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!