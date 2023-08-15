‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ Prequel Gets Major Update

Despite things looking like they were dead in the water for the Wizarding World this time last year, whether it was due to all the controversy surrounding JK Rowling, Ezra Miller, and Johnny Depp, or the performance of the last two Fantastic Beasts films, the Harry Potter franchise has quickly regrouped, and is now preparing to churn out more installments than we saw when all the films were hitting theaters between 2001 and 2011.

Earlier this year, despite being mired in controversy since it was announced three years prior, the open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) finally arrived on all major gaming consoles, and became an instant success. Then, Warner Bros. shocked the fanbase when it announced that Harry Potter is being rebooted in the form of a HBO television series, with each of its seven seasons based on one of the books by JK Rowling.

A follow-up to Hogwarts Legacy was also announced in the form of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA). And recently, mobile game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened (2023) had its global launch.

Projects yet to be confirmed include the rumored big screen adaptation of the West End stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016), which would follow all of the previous eight Harry Potter films: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011).

Now, the hit RPG mobile game, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (2018), which was released back in 2018, has unveiled a brand-new expansion titled Beyond Hogwarts, which allows players to graduate from Hogwarts and embark on a life in the Wizarding World as an adult wizard or witch.

Recently, Wizardingworld.com spoke to the game’s creators to delve into Beyond Hogwarts and talk about what players can expect from Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery‘s ambitious expansion. The game is focused on student life at Hogwarts, and players can customize their characters, choose their house, attend magic classes, learn spells, befriend and date other students, play Quidditch, and so much more. However, the update now allows players who have completed Year 7 to progress into adulthood.

Here’s what the creators said about Beyond Hogwarts:

“For the first time ever, we’re giving Harry Potter fans the chance to graduate from Hogwarts and continue their adventure as their character grows up and steps out into the wider Wizarding World. Some time has passed since graduating and their first tasks will be meeting up with Penny in Diagon Alley to see what she’s been up to since leaving school, choosing where they want to live, decorating their very own flat, and uncovering the mystery of just what exactly they’ve signed up for in their first job in the Wizarding World.”

As players will now be able to leave Hogwarts behind, the update comes with a new world map, which introduces new and exciting locations to explore. But what’s particularly interesting about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is that it’s a prequel to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, taking place in 1984, seven years before Harry Potter steps foot inside Hogwarts for the first time. Beyond Hogwarts, however, moves the story up to 1991, “aging” the players and allowing them to explore the first year in the Harry Potter timeline.

Fans who might be doubtful about playing Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery could be persuaded by some of its voice actors, as Michael Gambon, Dame Maggie Smith, Gemma Jones, Sally Mortemore, Warwick Davis, and Zoë Wanamaker reprise their roles in the game as Professor Albus Dumbledore, Professor Minerva McGonagall, Madam Pomfrey, Madam Irma Price, Professor Flitwick, and Professor Hooch, respectively.

Harry Potter himself also makes an appearance in the trailer for Beyond Hogwarts.

Check out the official trailer for Beyond Hogwarts below:

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery:

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. The game will launch under Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and video game experiences that place the player at the centre of their own adventure, inspired by JK Rowling’s original stories.

Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery are available now. For more information about Hogwarts Mystery, visit the official website.

There’s no release date for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Have you played Hogwarts Mystery? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!