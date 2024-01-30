‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Gets Update Following Major Warner Bros. Announcement

It’s shaping up to be a great year for the Harry Potter franchise.

Hogwarts Legacy (2023) allows players to explore the Wizarding World almost in its entirety while enjoying an education at the titular school of magic. Of course it was destined to become the biggest-selling game of last year, outperforming the likes of video game industry goliath Call of Duty.

But the game garnered a lot of controversy in the months leading up to its release, with several fans boycotting it due to its connections to Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who has been repeatedly criticized by the trans community over the years for her views on gender identity.

But regardless of her controversial views, Hogwarts Legacy has been a whirlwind success, and Warner Bros. has alluded to future installments. Naturally, though, talks of a sequel have been doing the rounds since the game was released early last year.

The studio recently hinted at more television shows set in the Wizarding World, too, beyond the already-confirmed Harry Potter reboot, which will stream on HBO Max in the near future. And now, Hogwarts Legacy has also announced that “something wicked this way comes.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official Hogwarts Legacy account shared the following statement:

As we near the one-year anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy, we wanted to let our community know that the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation-exclusive content will be available on other platforms later this summer, along with additional updates and features for the game. Stay tuned in the coming months for more details on what’s coming to Hogwarts Legacy this year.

With Hogwarts Legacy now playable across all major gaming consoles, it makes sense that DLCs (downloadable content) such as the “Haunted Hogsmeade” quest are made available across the board. But it sounds like there’s some other additional content coming.

Though we’ve no idea what that is, here’s to hoping it will come with some fixes as Hogwarts Legacy is as filled with bugs and glitches (not to mention some downright shoddy non-playable characters) as it is with magical creatures.

Nevertheless, while the Fantastic Beasts prequel series may have failed at creating a Harry Potter spinoff brand with staying power, Hogwarts Legacy has made itself quite at home in the Wizarding World, and it’s probably not going anywhere in a hurry.

Check out the official cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy below:

Per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available on all major consoles.

What do you think about Hogwarts Legacy? Is it worth all the hype? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments down below!