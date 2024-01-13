‘Harry Potter’ Installment Proves Success as JK Rowling Supporters Rejoice

The newest Harry Potter installment Hogwarts Legacy has proven shockingly successful.

With Harry Potter series author JK Rowling‘s recent voicing of anti-transgender rhetoric, it comes as no surprise that her magical universe is facing heightened scrutiny. Compounding the situation, the newest Potter installment, a prequel set in the Wizarding World’s 1800s, debuted last year as an expansive and ambitious open-world game.

Previously, the latest addition to Harry Potter‘s Wizarding World universe became entangled in some involving allegations of racism and anti-Semitism and, inevitably, connections to the creator’s anti-trans perspectives.

Consequently, the game found itself actively boycotted by a large proportion of the Harry Potter fanbase.

What’s So Special About Harry Potter?

The triumph of the Harry Potter franchise can be ascribed to multiple elements coming together.

JK Rowling’s children’s book series focused on preaching inclusivity, and proving that love, despite differences, conquers all — a factor that fans critical of Rowling’s anti-trans stance often cite as ironic.

Set among the stunning backdrop of the richly detailed Wizarding World and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry Potter has had a grip on multiple generations of fans who grew up with the exploits of young Harry Potter’s struggle to triumph over evil.

The film series, with movies bearing the same titles as the books, brought Rowling’s magical world onto the silver screen. This resonated with the established fan base and attracted new enthusiasts with each successive installment — eight movies in total, adapting Rowling’s seven-book series.

The ridiculous success of the films was further propelled by the charismatic cast, where the genuine chemistry of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who portrayed the central trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley respectively, brought an authenticity and charm to the characters.

Across the span of eight films, the actors matured alongside their on-screen counterparts, forging a profound emotional connection with the audience. This connection, complemented by the meticulous production design, outstanding visual effects, and the iconic musical score by John Williams, crafted a cinematic experience that solidified the Harry Potter films as a cultural phenomenon transcending generations.

The World of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy's Surprising Success Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under its subsidiary label Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy saw millions of players joining the world of 19th-century Hogwarts. The controversial storyline of the game involved players battling Goblins during the Wizarding World's Goblin Rebellion, where the persecuted race of creatures (often cited as embodying Jewish stereotypes) fought for their right to perform and wield magic — ultimately turning to Dark Magic to help achieve their goals. In spite of this, it appears that Hogwarts Legacy has managed to garner a significant, record-breaking player base. Variety recently reported on Hogwarts Legacy's impressive sales in 2023, citing that the Wizarding World game set in the 1800s sold over 22 million copies, making it the best-selling game of 2023. When news outlet Culture Crave reported these numbers, fans had a lot to say about this new statistic — many expressing shock at the "failed" boycott, like X (formerly Twitter) user @NBA_Cringe: Culture Crave: #HogwartsLegacy sold 22M copies in 2023 🎮

The best-selling game of the year @NBA_Cringe: You telling me the boycott didnt work? You telling me the boycott didnt work? pic.twitter.com/Q5dzu49YIB — NBA Cringe Takes (@NBA_Cringe) January 8, 2024 Based on the response to this "failed boycott", fans began to posit their theories — that the boycott instead garnered a ton of attention for the game: @Dreadboi11: Probably made it get more sales @FelrynX: oh it 100% did because i didnt know it even existed until the boycott oh it 100% did because i didnt know it even existed until the boycott — Felryn (@FelrynX) January 9, 2024

The best-selling game of the year @NBA_Cringe: You telling me the boycott didnt work? You telling me the boycott didnt work? pic.twitter.com/Q5dzu49YIB — NBA Cringe Takes (@NBA_Cringe) January 8, 2024 Based on the response to this “failed boycott”, fans began to posit their theories — that the boycott instead garnered a ton of attention for the game: @Dreadboi11: Probably made it get more sales @FelrynX: oh it 100% did because i didnt know it even existed until the boycott oh it 100% did because i didnt know it even existed until the boycott — Felryn (@FelrynX) January 9, 2024

It definitely seems as if the overwhelming nostalgia for the franchise was able to trump all based on these impressive sales numbers, as the calls to defend the oft-persecuted minority ultimately fell on deaf ears.

Traversing Hogwarts in the comfort of one’s own home appears to be a huge draw for fans of the franchise, despite the fact that many fans online — and many of the Harry Potter stars themselves — have rescinded support for Rowling publically.

The Harry Potter tale spanning Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (or Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) follows the eponymous Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his exploits in the hidden Wizarding World and at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Eventually, he unravels the mystery and destiny surrounding the cursed lightning bolt scar on his forehead, given to him by Lord Voldemort (Tom Riddle/Ralph Fiennes).

Other Harry Potter franchise installments include the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy video game, the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child both playing on Broadway in New York and London’s West End, the Fantastic Beasts film series starring a bevy of iconic wizards, magical beasts, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a themed land within the Universal Studios group of international theme parks.