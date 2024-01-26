‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Will Be “Tricky” to Cast, Warner Bros. Reveals

Warner Bros. has revealed that recasting the likes of Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot will be “tricky.”

Earlier this week, we learned that HBO Max may be planning more than one television series in the Harry Potter universe. For now, though, all eyes are on the Harry Potter reboot, which will be seven seasons long and a “faithful adaptation” of the books by JK Rowling.

While there are many fans excited to see Harry Potter brought to life on the small screen, it’s difficult to see how the likes of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), to name just a few actors from the films who have become synonymous with their Wizarding World counterparts, will be replaced.

Now, during an in-depth interview with Variety about current and upcoming television projects, Warner Bros. Television Studios Group chairwoman and CEO Channing Dungey touched on the Harry Potter reboot, giving a surprising update about casting.

Along with revealing that there are “conversations with several different writers” currently taking place to determine the best talent to lead the series, Dungey confirmed that no casting decisions have been made, adding that the process of finding suitable actors to play the likes of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger during their first two years at Hogwarts will be “tricky.”

Here are her full comments:

“We’re in conversations with several different writers to figure out who’s going to be the person to lead that franchise for us. The first step for us is figuring out who this showrunner is going to be, and once we get that locked down, then we can start having those [casting] conversations. The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12.”

Dungey didn’t go into further detail about casting, but it sounds like the process won’t officially start until Warner Bros. has landed a writer. Ultimately, JK Rowling, who has been brought on as an executive producer, will have the “final say” on casting.

The cast is likely to be more diverse than the films. Following the announcement of the reboot early last year, an industry insider claimed that Warner Bros. is “making a concerted effort” to cast people of color in the Harry Potter series.

As such, characters such as Hermione Granger may be portrayed by an actor of color in the reboot, just like she is in the West End stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016).

