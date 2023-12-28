Harry and Hermione May Be Coupled Up in ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

It’s no mystery that JK Rowling regrets pairing Hermione Granger with Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series. But seeing as she’s involved with the upcoming reboot, she may finally decide to set things right.

JK Rowling isn’t one to keep her thoughts to herself. Whether she’s on X (formerly Twitter) letting fans know what the likes of Harry, Ron, and Hermione are up to these days, or spilling the beans on her regrets about how certain things panned out in Harry Potter, the 58-year-old author has made a bad habit out of leaving very little to the imagination.

In an interview conducted by Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson for the entertainment magazine Wonderland in 2014 (via Variety), Rowling admitted that she didn’t really want Ron and Hermione to end up together.

In a statement that shocked fans, she said, “I wrote the Hermione/Ron relationship as a form of wish fulfillment. That’s how it was conceived, really, for reasons that have very little to do with literature and far more to do with me clinging to the plot as I first imagined it, Hermione ended up with Ron.”

She went on to apologize to fans, saying, “I know, I’m sorry, I can hear the rage and fury it might cause some fans, but if I’m absolutely honest, distance has given me perspective on that. It was a choice I made for very personal reasons, not for reasons of credibility. Am I breaking people’s hearts by saying this? I hope not.” She added, “I think there are fans out there who know that too and who wonder whether Ron would have really been able to make her happy.” But now, Rowling may finally be able to set things right.

Earlier this year, the Wizarding World community was rocked once again when Warner Bros. announced that Harry Potter is being rebooted as a television series for HBO, with each of its planned seven seasons dedicated to one of the books by JK Rowling.

Though a release date is nowhere in sight, the show will be a “faithful adaptation” of the seven Harry Potter books — news that has already delighted many fans, particularly those disappointed with the films for failing to adapt many subplots and character arcs.

But despite this pledge, some changes could still be made, especially with JK Rowling serving as executive producer on the show. The world-famous author will reportedly have “the final say” on casting, and she’ll undoubtedly have the last word on the story, too.

After all, the seven books the show is based on are hers. Though the whole “faithful adaptation” strategy will likely continue all the way through the marketing when it’s eventually conjured up, the show will probably undergo some significant alterations.

Some of those changes will be from a diversity standpoint, as Warner Bros. has said that it will be making “a concerned effort” to have a more diverse cast in the series. As such, it’s likely some characters will be portrayed by actors of color, perhaps even Harry Potter. But why would changes stop there?

While the series will probably reinstate most of the content omitted from the eight films, we may see other aspects of the story go in a completely different direction, including the relationship between Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Throughout the Harry Potter series, Ron and Hermione grow increasingly affectionate towards each other. But it isn’t until after they’ve destroyed one of the Horcruxes in the Chamber of Secrets during the third act of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows that they become an item. But by this point, it all feels a little shoehorned.

In the epilogue, which takes place 19 years later, Ron and Hermione are shown to be married with children. But Warner Bros. and JK Rowling could undo it all with their very own Time-Turner, AKA the Harry Potter HBO reboot.

Many fans feel that Hermione should have ended up with Harry. The pair have a strictly plutonic relationship in the books and films, however, given their obvious chemistry, many believe they would have made a far better couple.

So, we wouldn’t be surprised if the reboot takes a significant detour and pairs the Boy Who Lived up with Hogwart’s brightest witch. Or perhaps Miss Granger won’t end up with anyone. Either way, we’re not convinced fans would be happy if the reboot deviates this far from the books.

Would you like to see Harry and Hermione end up together in the Harry Potter reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!