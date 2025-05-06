J.K. Rowling Breaks Silence on New ‘Harry Potter’ Actor’s Pro-Trans Views

The Dark Mark continues to hang over HBO’s new Harry Potter TV series like a bad omen. But let’s face it — with J.K. Rowling onboard as one of the executive producers, the project was always going to garner controversy faster than you can say “Nimbus 2000.”

Over the past several years, the world-famous author has been repeatedly criticized for her views on gender identity, which she has shared on social media. Now, Rowling has put the Harry Potter reboot well and truly under the spotlight — albeit for all the wrong reasons.

While certain recastings recently announced by HBO have caused their own fair share of controversy (mainly Paapa Essiedu as Snape), it’s the recent U.K. Supreme Court ruling on biological sex that has led to divisive conversations about the Harry Potter TV series.

Not only because Rowling supports the court’s decision to legally define a “woman” by their biological sex, but because she celebrated the outcome by posting a cigar-wielding selfie aboard a superyacht while robbing the A-Team catchphrase, “I love it when a plan comes together.”

Unsurprisingly, many celebrities were quick to condemn Rowling’s behavior, while voicing their support for the trans community.

Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan said she “wouldn’t touch” the new Harry Potter series “with a 10ft pole”, while The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, whose sister is trans, described the author’s actions as “heinous loser behavior”.

However, some figures appear neutral on the situation. American actor John Lithgow (Shrek, Dexter, The Crown), who will play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the new series, explained that the discourse hasn’t dissuaded him from appearing in the series.

But Lithgow isn’t the only new cast member making headlines where the new Harry Potter is concerned. Paapa Essiedu (Gangs of London, Black Mirror), who will play the new Severus Snape, has been criticized due to his ethnicity and support of the trans community.

Not only are fans criticizing Essiedu, 34, for not having the right skin color to play a character who was previously portrayed by the late Alan Rickman, but he has also come under fire for recently signing an open letter condemning the U.K. Supreme Court ruling.

Now, Rowling has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to address the question on the tips of the tongues of many fans: Does she intend to sack Paapa Essiedu from the Harry Potter TV series for his opposing views on the trans debate? Read her tweet below:

“I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did. I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”

The Harry Potter TV series will continue to attract controversy like moths to a flame. With many more casting announcements on the way– including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger — you can bet your bottom Galleon that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Either way, the project isn’t being canceled. Production is set to begin this summer and the series is expected to premiere in 2026. As for J.K. Rowling, she has HBO’s full support.

In a recent episode of “The Town with Matt Belloni” (via Vulture), HBO’s CEO Casey Bloys explained that Rowling’s political views will not impact the new Harry Potter series, saying, “The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We’ve been in business for 25 years.” He added: “And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”

The Harry Potter TV series stars Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds, The White Queen) as Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, Rupert Goold’s Patriots) as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show, Harry & Paul) as Argus Filch.

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (HBO’s Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). It’s also executive-produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), also an executive producer, will direct multiple episodes.

