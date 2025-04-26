Is the ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot About To Be Canceled?

However, the tweet was quickly condemned by many, including high-profile actors like Pedro Pascal, who labeled Rowling as a “heinous loser.” Pascal, who stars in hugely popular shows such as The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, has a sister who is trans.

Rowling is yet to reply to Pascal’s comment, however, she has already locked horns with Doctor Who actor David Tennant, who has a trans daughter. Tennant is also known for playing Barty Crough Jr. in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005).

But how does the Harry Potter TV series fit into all of this? Well, Rowling is an executive producer on the project.

The series, set to span seven seasons (one per book), aims to bring the original novels to life in a way the films couldn’t—exploring each year at Hogwarts in greater depth.

It has already made waves with its newly announced cast: Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London) as Severus Snape, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds, The White Queen) as Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, Rupert Goold’s Patriots) as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show, Harry & Paul) as Argus Filch, and John Lithgow (Dexter, Shrek, The Crown) as Albus Dumbledore.

But now, the issue of Rowling’s involvement hangs over the series like the Dark Mark.

While there are no rumors or talks about the Harry Potter series being canceled yet, the intense backlash against Rowling could lead some actors to reconsider their involvement, particularly if they wish to, understandably, distance themselves from her views.