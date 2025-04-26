Is the ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot About To Be Canceled?

Harry Potter has remained one of the most beloved and lucrative franchises in entertainment history. With over 600M copies of the books sold globally, eight blockbuster films that grossed a combined $7.7Bworldwide, and theme park attractions spanning multiple Universal Studios resorts, the Wizarding World shows no signs of losing its magic.
However, the upcoming Harry Potter TV series set for streaming service giant HBO could be in trouble following the recent UK Supreme Court ruling that sent shockwaves through transgender communities and beyond across Britain. In the case of For Women Scotland Ltd v The Scottish Ministers, the court unanimously decided that, under the Equality Act 2010, the terms “woman” and “sex” refer exclusively to biological sex at birth.
In response to the ruling, which she fully supported (she also donated money to the gender-critical group that brought the case forward), Rowling shared a tweet claiming victory, saying, “I love it when a plan comes together.”
An accompanying selfie shows the author enjoying a cigar aboard her superyacht.
The series, set to span seven seasons (one per book), aims to bring the original novels to life in a way the films couldn’t—exploring each year at Hogwarts in greater depth.
It has already made waves with its newly announced cast: Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London) as Severus Snape, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds, The White Queen) as Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, Rupert Goold’s Patriots) as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show, Harry & Paul) as Argus Filch, and John Lithgow (Dexter, Shrek, The Crown) as Albus Dumbledore.
But now, the issue of Rowling’s involvement hangs over the series like the Dark Mark.
While there are no rumors or talks about the Harry Potter series being canceled yet, the intense backlash against Rowling could lead some actors to reconsider their involvement, particularly if they wish to, understandably, distance themselves from her views.
It’s not out of the realm of possibility that some cast members could pull out to protect their careers, especially if they fear being tainted by the controversy. But for now, it seems the reboot is moving full-steam ahead, as it’s scheduled to begin filming this summer.
While the world of magic may be as popular as ever, the reality of navigating modern-day backlash might put even the most enchanting of projects at risk. Will HBO proceed with filming, or will the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s personal views cast a Killing Curse on this ambitious reboot? Only time will tell.
The Harry Potter television series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (HBO’s Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). The series is also executive-produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes.
