Will there ever be a quiet day for the Harry Potter franchise? If it isn’t author JK Rowling stirring the cauldron on X/Twitter (like she always does), it’s the likes of Miriam Margoyles “sprouting” out nonsense about adults being too old to like the franchise.

Now, while this news is from last year, with everything that’s going on in the Wizarding World lately, from newly announced cast members in the upcoming TV series/reboot, to a whole new wave of controversy surrounding JK Rowling, there’s no better time to reflect upon some very harsh comments made by one of the films’ actors.

You probably haven’t heard of Scottish actor Peter Mullan, but he played Death Eater Corban Yaxley in the two Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows sequels; a role so small he may as well have been wearing an Invisibility Cloak.

Either way, you’d think that having the opportunity to star in Harry Potter films, of all things, would leave one feeling like they’ve been lucky enough to step onto the cobbled streets of Diagon Alley itself. However, last year, during a masterclass session at Series Mania in France (via Deadline), Peter Mullan revealed how he felt about appearing in the last two entries in the Harry Potter series.

“I did it so my kids could be on set,” Mullan said bluntly, explaining why he took on the role of Corban Yaxley in the first place.

“I didn’t give a sh*t about Harry Potter. They just give you the wand. This piece of sh*t. I was holding it as if I was in the gang and holding a knife.”

The actor also criticized other beloved franchises such as The Lord of the Rings, having appeared in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022), saying, “It’s not Chekhov or Shakespeare,” while even referring to the fans as “a weird bunch.”

While Mullan’s comments were pretty harsh, they certainly don’t echo the viewpoints of other actors from the films. Despite many actors understandably taking, ahem, “umbrage” with author JK Rowling over the years due to her hugely divisive comments regarding gender identity, complaints about working on the films have been few and far between.

While the upcoming Harry Potter TV series will cast new actors into every role (six actors have been confirmed so far), there have been a number of stars from the film series who have even expressed an interest in returning to play different characters, such as Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy).

But we think it’s safe to cross Peter Mullan off that list.

The Harry Potter TV series will consist of seven seasons, each based on one of the books by JK Rowling. It’s expected to premiere on Max sometime in 2026.

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is showrunner and executive producer, and fellow EP Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will direct multiple episodes. The series is also executive-produced by JK Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. The series is expected to begin filming this summer.

What do you think about Peter Mullan's comments about Harry Potter?