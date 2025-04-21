‘Harry Potter’ Stars Team Up Against J.K. Rowling To Crush Anti-Trans Agenda

Yet another Harry Potter film star has spoken out against J.K. Rowling, the author of the children’s book series that created the entire Wizarding World. Rowling has come under fire in recent years for vocally and financially supporting the rise in anti-transgender activism worldwide.

Much of the internet has branded the once-beloved author a “TERF,” or trans-exclusionary radical feminist. She has repeatedly argued that transgender women are not “real” women, posted hateful commentary on her X (formerly Twitter) account, and was even named in an online harassment lawsuit by Olympian Imane Khelif, who was the recipient of anti-trans rhetoric online despite being a biological woman. Rowling recently celebrated a discriminatory United Kingdom Supreme Court ruling that the Equality Act only applied to “biological sex” and that transgender women, even those with gender recognition certificates, aren’t women under U.K. law.

Rowling has isolated countless former Harry Potter fans, many of whom refuse to support recent projects, including the “Hogwarts Legacy” video game, the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series, and the new Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic area at Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe.

But the author hasn’t just lost fans. Many original Harry Potter stars, who once had a close relationship with J.K. Rowling, have sided with the transgender community and bashed Rowling’s bigoted views. Among the outspoken castmates are perhaps the three most iconic faces of the Harry Potter films: Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

For Rowling’s part, she hasn’t stayed silent on her broken relationship with the Harry Potter cast. In March, she responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) asking about actors and actresses who “ruin” any film with:

Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible.

🤣🤣🤣

Now, another Harry Potter franchise star has spoken out in favor of the transgender community. Sean Biggerstaff (@seanchuckle), who played Oliver Wood in many of the films, recently responded to a post claiming that cisgender women wouldn’t mind being invasively searched in response to the recent U.K. Supreme Court ruling against transgender women. “What?” he asked.

In response to a reply to his post claiming that people “can always tell” a transgender woman from a cisgender woman, Biggerstaff wrote:

Jesus you’re a fucking creep.

J.K. Rowling hasn’t responded to Biggerstaff’s recent posts.

