“Hateful and Divisive” ‘Harry Potter’ Creator JK Rowling Removed From Museum

JK Rowling, the creator of the massively successful Harry Potter franchise, has been completely removed from museum displays celebrating her most famous work due to her “hateful and divisive,” allegedly transphobic views.

The publication of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in the United Kingdom) in 1997 announced the beginning of a huge new fantasy series, one that would go on to produce numerous ridiculously beloved films, video games, theatrical productions, and basically every form of media that it can be adapted to.

At one point, JK Rowling became the first person to achieve billionaire status by writing novels, largely entirely on the back of Harry Potter.

However, in recent years, JK Rowling’s public reputation has had less to do with Harry Potter and more to do with her near-constant public campaigning against trans rights and her seeming obsession with the concept of unisex bathrooms.

JK Rowling Erased From Seattle Museum

The Harry Potter author’s extremely public, extremely sustained, allegedly transphobic stances have been increasingly affecting her status within the franchise she created, with many LGBTQIA+ and ally fans either turning away from the series or essentially deciding to pretend that JK Rowling was never part of it.

In this particular case, the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle has decided to make that literal and has removed any mention or images of JK Rowling from its Harry Potter displays.

MoPop’s Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame’s Controversial Members

The MoPop previously inducted JK Rowling into its Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame, which also includes Dune author Frank Herbert (whose own reputation as a virulent homophobe is well known) and H.P. Lovecraft (well known for his extreme xenophobia and racism).

However, the actual displays no longer feature JK Rowling in any way.

The Decision To Remove JK Rowling but Not ‘Harry Potter’

JK Rowling (and Harry Potter) has not been removed from the MoPop’s Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame, but project manager Chris Moore has explained her decision to remove the author’s image and any references to her in a blog post.

Moore begins her post by saying, “We would love to go with the internet’s theory that these books were actually written without an author, but this certain person is a bit too vocal with her super hateful and divisive views to be ignored” and continues through an examination of Rowling (which is largely referred to “You-Know-Who”) and her changing reputation and growing transphobia.

Moore also explains that MoPop’s Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame inductees are chosen by public voting and that JK Rowling was selected prior to her views on trans rights and support for lawsuits against them coming to public attention.

Ultimately, Moore goes on to say, “Curators decided to remove any of her artifacts from this gallery to reduce her impact. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s what we were able to do in the short-term while determining long-term practices. As we’ve continued to learn and grow, they’re planning on continuing to add context to creators and content through our blog and possibly in-gallery QR codes.”

Should JK Rowling be excluded from mention in Harry Potter exhibitions for her views? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.