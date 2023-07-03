J.K. Rowling Claims Safety Is Being Sacrificed for “Trans Ideology”

In a move that even the most Slytherin among us would despise, J.K. Rowling claims safety sacrifices in a transphobic warning that, yet again, centers around bathrooms.

Separating Artist From Art After J.K. Rowling Claims

It’s no secret that Harry Potter, the books, movies, and theme parks that arose from it remain popular—the messages of courage, understanding oneself, and doing the right thing carry through the generations.

The recent incident when J.K. Rowling issued a transphobic warning about using the bathrooms isn’t surprising, but is it enough to throw the Harry Potter baby out with the bathwater? On its own, the series is magical. Characters become their beings, as does the universe of wonder.

This is all despite the wicked words the author espouses.

J.K. Rowling Claims Safety Sacrifices in Transphobic Warning

J.K. Rowling claims safety risks in a sharp, transphobic warning about girls’ safety being “sacrificed to an incoherent trans ideology,” calling to question the artist’s obsession with bathrooms.

Girls’ safety, privacy and dignity is being sacrificed to an incoherent ideology pushed by lobby groups, which gives predatory males easy access to victims. 2/2https://t.co/jrMr1KmmXb — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2023

J.K. Rowling claims safety concerns for girls. The now 57-year-old author spoke out about a youth under age 16 who was detained and questioned over four alleged attacks in Essex.

The keywords here are youth, bathrooms, and alleged. It calls into question why the author remains so profoundly entrenched in issues surrounding youth and their bathroom use.

In her statement, Rowling says, “I very much hope that the new Department for Education guidance will make clear that gender-neutral facilities are a safeguarding risk and should not be allowed in schools.”

This is far from representative of how the cast of the iconic Harry Potter series feels.

Harry Potter Actors Show Support to Trans Community

Not too long ago, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular role, hosted a round table for trans youth. Emma Watson, who played Hermione, spoke about equality at the United Nations. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, affirmed his support of the transgender community.

So really, it all comes down to the obsessive pattern of one author on a soap box, exploiting vulnerable communities like those under the LGBTQ+ umbrella and youth in general.

What do you think about JK Rowling issuing a transphobic warning to her audience? Hit us up in the comments below!