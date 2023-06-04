A man, 57, was recently arrested at a popular theme park after sexually assaulting a minor on a ride. Authorities continue investigations.

Theme parks worldwide are supposed to be safe, family-friendly environments for Guests of all ages to enjoy a day filled with fun, thrills, and memories. However, a 57-year-old man completely disregarded these ideas and stole the innocence of an 11-year-old girl after sexually assaulting her on a theme park ride.

The disgusting incident reportedly took place on a ride at Adventure Island, a popular theme park in Southend, United Kingdom, on Thursday, June 1, at around 3 p.m.

The suspect was described as a white man in his late 50s, with short grey hair, wearing a green T-shirt and sunglasses. Essex Police officers later arrested a 57-year-old man from Chelmsford who matched the description in connection with the assault. Unfortunately, the man has since been released on bail whilst enquiries by the Southend Criminal Investigation Department continue.

The 11-year-old girl is reportedly being supported by specialists following the incident. Local authorities are urging any witnesses of the event to come forward. A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or have any further information to contact us.”

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 or calling police on 101, citing incident number 42/98038/23.

Unfortunately, this is not the only case of sexual assault that has taken place at a popular theme park. Inside the Magic recently reported on a Florida man harassing and grabbing young Guests at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World Resort on multiple occasions before being apprehended.

Inside the Magic has also reported on a man sexually assaulting a Walt Disney World employee and a former Disney Cast Member repeatedly molesting female Guests before being arrested.

