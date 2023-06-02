Florida Man Arrested For Grabbing Children at Disney Springs

Most of us would love to believe that the Walt Disney World Resort is a safe and welcoming place for Guests of all ages. It is the Happiest Place on Earth, after all. Unfortunately, the Resort is no stranger to crime and creepers. No matter how much Disney magic flutters through the air, you can’t prevent every dangerous situation from occurring, especially in Disney Springs.

It’s a fear that every parent must burden with them each time they take their child to a crowded area. “Will my child be safe around all these strangers?” When you are visiting the Disney World Resort, you would think so. However, families must be extra careful around Disney Springs. Although there is plenty of security in the area, that doesn’t mean it’s impenetrable to criminals. Just last year, a man was arrested for having a knife, gun, and ammunition on him while visiting the shopping center.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, a little girl was shopping with her family at the World of Disney inside Disney Springs when a male stranger grabbed her. The culprit was not discreet, as he drew attention from other shoppers around him. According to investigators, another Guest chased the man through Disney Springs but he eventually got away. The authorities were notified with every little information to go off of. Surely the perp was long gone by now. He couldn’t be dumb enough to stay in the area. Or could he?

On Wednesday, the creep returned to Disney Springs and harassed yet another unsuspecting child in World of Disney’s keychain section. This time, Deputies were able to get a good description of the man, and he was shortly located in the Orange Parking Garage at Disney Springs.

Marshall Diehl, 22, matched the description given to Deputies and was also picked out in a lineup by the first victim. The dirtbag is now facing two charges of lewd/lascivious molestation of a child.

While the Disney World Resort is known for its top-notch security, parents must remember that strangers can still be harmful to their children even if they get through the metal detectors. Always keep an eye on your kids when at Disney Springs, and report any strange behavior.

