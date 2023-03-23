Security Does Nothing as Guest Attacks Child at Disney Park

Bad Guest behavior seems to be going through the roof at Walt Disney World. Reports of Disney Park visitors engaging in unhinged activities continue to flood the newsfeeds, but it seems like assaulting Cast Members and public urination just isn’t enough for some Guests.

Disney Adults might be the favorite targets of online abuse, but Disney parents continue to cause real trouble. While many Guests have complained about kids running around in places like the Magic Kingdom, that’s peanuts compared to the frequent reports of outright child abuse witnessed by visitors.

Bathroom Blitz

When most visit Disney World, they expect cute cartoon characters, rollercoasters, and Dole Whips, not assault. u/throwawayepcot2023 made a post on r/WaltDisneyWorld of the literal abuse they witnessed on their last trip to the theme parks when they write,

“Saw a 6 year old girl get slapped multiple times by her mom in bathroom stall (I looked over the top because girl was screaming). I told mom to stop and it turned into her screaming at me. Also told Disney security and was disheartened by their response… It is clear this child is being abused at home if the mom was willing to slap her in public. Girl was screaming and writhing in pain…” Related: Disney Park Replaces Mickey Mouse, Removes Character From Iconic Location

As shocking as this behavior is, it’s not the only instance of child abuse, neglect, or endangerment seen on Disney property. So much for being the place where dreams come true.

Disney Park Peril

The truly tragic fact of the matter is that instances like the story above happen on a regular basis at the Disney Parks. With all of the security hiding in plain sight paired with the company’s dedication to children, one would think that efforts are being made to prevent such behavior from Guests.

u/IndependenceLegal746 adds,

“This is actually why I don’t want to go back to WDW. We went over Christmas and the amount of people just beating their kids in public was ridiculous. 1 is bad. But 10 in a day?! I can’t. I’m a magic key holder at Disneyland and have never seen ANYONE hit their kid…” Related: Hidden Gems for Disney Adults at Walt Disney World

Thankfully, there have been occasions where Disney has done something about it. u/Amelandre shares the horrific event they witnessed and its aftermath when they write,

“Security does occasionally intervene. There was a woman a few years ago who snapped, her small child was crying and couldn’t stop and somehow their stroller overturned and the woman just kept dragging it with her small child being dragged along the hot pavement. She was arrested and charged with child abuse…”

It’s so easy to pick on the Disney Adults simply because they enjoy something culture deems childish, but the real enemy of Disney is anyone who willingly chooses to take the joy away from Guests wanting to experience the Parks, regardless of age. Of all the blatant problems facing Disney today, eliminating child abuse on Park property needs to be a bigger priority.

Have you seen this happen at the Disney Parks? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!