Altercation Reported Over Walt Disney World Bathroom Stall

An altercation recently took place over a Walt Disney World bathroom stall.

Everything is themed at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom – even the bathrooms! From the whimsical Tangled (2010) tower bathrooms to the lab-like stalls in Pandora: The World of Avatar, Disney Parks bathrooms offer their own experience.

But some Guests are frustrated with the current state of Walt Disney World Resort restrooms. Besides uncleaned messes and maintenance issues, the biggest problem involves other visitors’ behavior. Guests have been caught vaping, fighting, and even eating meals in Disney Park bathroom stalls.

On Monday, a frustrated Walt Disney World Resort Guest shared their experience trying to access a companion restroom with their autistic child. The Guest alleged that multiple non-disabled men used the accessible, single-stall bathroom to avoid waiting in line, inconveniencing their family, who needed the space.

“The worst part is we were there first, but were waiting for a family that was blocking the door,” Reddit user u/DeliriumTrigger wrote. “One man just charged through and went in, and his friend wanted to go immediately after, outright admitting it was just that they didn’t want to wait in a line (in the men’s restroom…).”

“Naturally, he acted very inconvenienced when we mentioned that their behavior was preventing an autistic child from being able to use the restroom at all,” the Guest continued, later calling the men “*ssholes.”

While some commenters suggested the men may have had invisible disabilities, the Guest argued that they admitted to not wanting to wait in line after cutting in front of the family.

“If there was another reason, maybe asserting that wait times for the men’s restroom isn’t the best way to display that,” they replied. “In fact, there wouldn’t have been much of a question otherwise, except for the ‘cutting in front of the family obviously waiting for the companion restroom’ part.”

If concerned about misuse of a Walt Disney World bathroom, locate a Disney Cast Member. It’s best not to confront other Guests and escalate the conflict.

Have you experienced difficulty finding an accessible Walt Disney World bathroom? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.