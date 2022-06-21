Disney Continues to Fuel Space Mountain Retheme Rumors

Disneyland is a busy place, and it can be hard to find a place to sit down to enjoy a meal with your family and friends.

It’s a common “hack” in the Disney Parks fan community to use Disney trash cans as dining tables, as Cast Members work tirelessly to keep them clean.

It might be odd to eat on top of a trash can, but one hungry Disneyland Resort Guest took it one step further last week. TikTok user @laurenofpalmsprings shared a video detailing what she witnessed at Disneyland:

In the video, Lauren explains that she went to the bathroom at Disneyland Park and saw someone “crouched on the floor like Golem just going to town on a piece of corn on the cob.”

Lauren was disgusted due to the smell and general cleanliness of the bathroom, but didn’t say anything to the other Guest.

“Why are you eating in the bathrooms at Disney?” Lauren said. “What is happening in this world?”

While Disneyland offers a variety of unique and wonderful foods, we don’t recommend enjoying them on the floor of a theme Park bathroom!

If you’d like to avoid hunting down a seat with your quick service or snack cart meal, you can always reserve table service dining options ahead of your magical Disneyland Resort vacation.

Where is the strangest place you’ve had to sit and enjoy Disneyland food? Let us know in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.