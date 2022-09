“This is my own private domicile. I will not be harassed, b*tch.”

It’s a quote from Breaking Bad, but this week it was used to describe sneaking into a Disney Park bathroom to vape. @peachieblossom666 posted on TikTok:

In the video, the Disney Parks fan green-screened herself into a bathroom stall with Minnie Mouse ears on. “Attempting to use my pen in the Disney stalls but the custodial keeps pacing by,” she wrote.

Dozens of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Guests agreed with her. “Bro the way as soon as a bathroom is nearby I always tell my fam I’ll be back,” @riphomiecheeselegs wrote.

“Y’all are brave for sneaking carts in I am always too worried they’re gonna ban me for life and I’ll have to explain it to my family,” @yagirlg69 said. While he wasn’t banned for life, @cassidyjolie said her boyfriend was forced to throw his cartridge away.

Others have different methods. “IN THE DARK RIDES,” @zorron666 wrote, suggesting Peter Pan’s Flight and Under the Sea- Journey of the Little Mermaid as perfect attractions to vape on. @teabby suggested Pirates of the Caribbean.

It’s important to note that smoking and vaping are against Walt Disney World Resort rules. From Disney:

Walt Disney World theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Disney resort hotels are smoke-free environments except for designated smoking areas. At Disney Resort hotels, smoking is permitted in designated outdoor smoking areas. Smoking is not permitted in guest rooms or on balconies. Guests can request location information at the hotel Front Desk. If you have questions about our smoking policy or wish to locate the nearest designated smoking area, please visit our Designated Smoking Areas page or ask a Disney Cast Member. Marijuana Smoking & marijuana is not permitted at any time in Disney Resort hotels, even in designated smoking areas.

We recommend using designated smoking areas if you plan to smoke at Walt Disney World Resort.