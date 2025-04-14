Universal Forced to Pull Merchandise Off Shelves at Epic Universe

It’s been five years since Universal announced a brand-new theme park coming to the Universal Orlando Resort. Time seems to have flown by, and we are now just weeks away from the official opening of Epic Universe. Team member previews of the new theme park began on March 1 and were so popular that Universal had to extend them. Next up came the media previews and our social media feeds showed us just how amazing Epic Universe will be, a true testament to imagination and talent.

Related: Universal Confirms HUGE Express Pass News For Epic Universe!

Beginning April 17, Epic Universe will start its Annual Passholder previews for Epic Universe, and thousands of guests are waiting on pins and needles. APs waited in a virtual queue for hours in order to secure their spots.

We all know that Epic Universe is one of the most anticipated theme park openings in years, and it will be packed in the months after it is opened. The lines will be long, but according to previews, they will definitely be worth the wait.

There are many aspects of Epic Universe that have fans talking and excited, and one of the big things is merchandise. Universal has really upped its game with the merchandise available at Epic Universe, and people are waiting in long lines in order to get their hands on it.

Related: Big Mistake First-Time Epic Universe Guests Might Make

Some of the merchandise has become so popular that Universal has reportedly had to remove it from the shelves!

According to X (formerly Twitter) user Wallin Ballin, Universal had to remove Captain Cacao plush toys from the shelves, as they are worried that they will not have any left when AP previews start. Captain Cacao is an adorable bear created specifically for the Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets shop in the park.

Universal has described Captain Cacao as a chocolate bear who is Maya The Explorer’s trusty navigator. They spend their time traveling around the cosmos, looking for sweet treats to bring back with them.

BREAKING: Rumors are swirling that Captain Cacao plushies have been taken OFF the shelves until AP previews begin, out of fear Universal will not be able to keep up with demand and run out of them completely!!! 👀👀👀

BREAKING: Rumors are swirling that Captain Cacao plushies have been taken OFF the shelves until AP previews begin, out of fear Universal will not be able to keep up with demand and run out of them completely!!! 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/cw3XfTScnS — Wallin Ballin (@wallin_ballin) April 13, 2025

Many commenters confirmed the rumors, saying that they had visited the new theme park and the bears were not there. They were also upset by the revelation, saying that the adorable plush was the only piece of merchandise they really wanted.

Universal is most likely in the process of ordering more merchandise, so the shelves will be fully stocked when Epic Universe opens on May 22. Hopefully, they have seen the popularity of Captain Cacao and will order a lot more of them, so everyone who wants one has the chance to make the purchase.

Tickets for Epic Universe are currently on sale, so get yours today!

Would you love to get your hands on a Captain Cacao plush from Epic Universe? Which land’s merchandise are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!