Big Mistake First-Time Epic Universe Guests Might Make

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe is just weeks away from opening, and theme park fans everywhere are counting down the days. The long-awaited fourth park at Universal Orlando Resort is officially set to open on May 22, 2025, and with five fully themed lands, cutting-edge attractions, and immersive environments, the excitement is already off the charts. But if you’re planning a visit and hoping to ride as much as possible, there’s one important thing you’ll want to consider ahead of time — how Single Rider lines work at Epic Universe.

It’s no secret that theme park days can turn into a juggling act. Between long standby lines, timed meals, and squeezing in a little shopping, time management becomes its own kind of thrill ride. That’s where Single Rider lines often come in handy. If you don’t mind splitting from your group temporarily and sitting next to a stranger, these lines can sometimes offer a quicker route onto your favorite ride. But at Epic Universe, this option comes with a few extra things to think about — and it might not be the right move for everyone.

Right now, Single Rider access is being offered at several of the park’s headline attractions, including rides like Mine-Cart Madness, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, Curse of the Werewolf, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, and Stardust Racers. While that sounds like a golden opportunity to save time, don’t let that list fool you — just because these rides have Single Rider lines doesn’t mean they’re open or available all the time. Universal team members can close these lines at any point during the day depending on how things are running. That means you could show up ready to hop in the Single Rider line and find that it’s temporarily unavailable or that the wait isn’t all that different from standby after all.

And here’s where it gets a little trickier. A shorter wait time isn’t guaranteed when you choose the Single Rider line. While it’s often true that these lines move faster, that really depends on the ride’s flow at the moment — particularly how many odd-numbered groups are coming through the regular line and how many gaps need to be filled. Sometimes, Single Rider lines stall just as much as standby queues. Team Members might be able to give you a general idea of the wait time, but it won’t be exact. The reality is, you’re essentially a backup plan for when a seat is open and needs filling — which can either work out great or leave you waiting longer than expected.

There’s also the question of experience. Many of Epic Universe’s rides are built around immersive, story-driven queues that are an attraction in their own right. If you opt for Single Rider, you may bypass large sections of these queues entirely. That could mean missing out on themed rooms, interactive elements, or pre-shows that help set the stage for the adventure you’re about to take. For fans who want to take in every detail or for first-time visitors, skipping the full queue might feel like skipping part of the magic. If you’re unsure, you can always ask a Team Member what sections of the queue you’ll miss if you choose the Single Rider line.

And finally, there’s the most important rule of all: when you enter the Single Rider line, you’re committing to ride alone. There’s no guarantee you’ll be anywhere near your group, and you won’t be able to request a specific seat or row. If you’re visiting with family or kids who aren’t comfortable riding solo, this option might not work for your plans. It’s a good idea to talk it over with your group ahead of time, so there are no surprises once you’re in line.

Still, if you’re traveling with friends who don’t mind riding separately, or if you’re making a solo visit and want to squeeze in every major ride, Single Rider can be a time-saving strategy. Just know what you’re signing up for — and be flexible if the line closes or ends up being longer than expected.

While planning your Single Rider strategy is important, the biggest detail of all is that Epic Universe officially opens to the public on May 22, 2025. This brand-new park is Universal’s boldest expansion yet, bringing together five completely immersive worlds. Guests will step into areas inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and a central land called Celestial Park, where the park’s grand entrance and central attractions live.

Universal is also offering a soft opening preview period beginning April 17, where select guests — including Universal Passholders, 2025 Military Freedom ticketholders, and Universal Rewards Visa Signature cardmembers — will be able to enter the park early. During this time, not every ride or experience will be available, as Universal puts the final touches on the park ahead of the big day. Passholders can grab specially priced 1-day tickets for the preview period, and quantities are limited, so planning ahead is key.

If you’re aiming to be among the first to explore everything Epic Universe has to offer, knowing the ins and outs of things like Single Rider lines, park preview access, and ticket requirements can help you make the most of your visit. The park is designed to deliver an experience like no other — and with a bit of strategy, you can turn your day into an unforgettable adventure.

So mark your calendars, review your ride strategy, and get ready for Universal’s next big leap in theme park entertainment. Whether you go solo or stick with your group, one thing’s certain — Epic Universe is going to be epic.