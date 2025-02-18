Safety Concerns Soar After Universal Makes Big Changes to Coaster Just 93 Days Before Grand Opening

Universal Epic Universe is set to redefine theme park thrills when it opens in 2025, and one of its standout attractions, Stardust Racers, promises to be a must-ride for coaster enthusiasts.

However, a recent update has surfaced: Universal has added trim brakes to the high-speed coaster, sparking curiosity and speculation among fans.

Here’s everything we know about this latest change and what it means for the ride experience.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on available reports and industry rumors. While reputable sources have shared these updates, Universal has not made an official statement regarding the trim brakes. Until confirmed by the park, this information should be taken as speculation.

Universal Epic Universe’s Stardust Racers Roller Coaster Gets Trim Brakes—Here’s Why

Located in Celestial Park, the main hub of Epic Universe, Stardust Racers is a dual-track racing coaster that immerses guests in a cosmic adventure.

Themed around the fictional “Celestians” who harness comet energy to race through the night sky, the ride reaches speeds of up to 62 mph and soars to 133 feet. Originally named Starfall Racers, the coaster underwent a name change in 2024 due to a trademark dispute.

As anticipation builds for Epic Universe’s grand opening on May 22, 2025, new construction updates continue to emerge. A recent development has caught the attention of theme park fans: the addition of trim brakes to the coaster’s top hat element.

The initial design of Stardust Racers featured no brake zones, allowing for an unfiltered high-speed race between its two tracks.

However, recent photos shared by bioreconstruct on X (formerly Twitter) show that trim brakes have now been installed on both coaster tracks, specifically on the drop following the top hat launch. These metal fins, interacting with magnets on the ride’s trains, are noticeably different in color from those on the final brake run, indicating a deliberate late-stage modification.

The Science Behind the Change

While some coaster purists may worry about speed reduction, the placement of the brakes suggests a strategic reason. It’s rumored that the transition between negative and positive G-forces was occurring too quickly, particularly in car 5 on each train. This is a critical factor in ride safety.

According to standards set by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM International)—a nonprofit organization that establishes ride safety guidelines—there are strict regulations on how quickly G-forces can transition from negative to positive.

The sudden switch in forces, if too extreme, could create discomfort or even potential risks for riders. To comply with these safety protocols, Universal reportedly tested multiple adjustments before ultimately installing the trim brakes.

While some coaster fans might be concerned that these changes will negatively impact the thrill level, it appears that the overall ride experience will remain largely intact.

What Will Change?

The trim brakes will slightly reduce speed at the top hat element but won’t significantly slow the train.

Since the following hill is higher than the top hat, the ride still requires strong momentum to complete the course, meaning the trims likely won't create a drastic difference in pacing.

Universal reportedly explored other methods to slow the force transition before opting for trim brakes, suggesting they were implemented only as a necessary safety measure rather than a ride-altering decision.

What Will Stay the Same?

The racing aspect of the coaster will remain intact, meaning guests will still experience high-speed dueling moments.

The Celestial Park theming and storyline will continue to immerse riders in the cosmic adventure.

The majority of the coaster's intensity and pacing should remain unaffected, with high-speed launches and thrilling elements still delivering an exhilarating ride.

Final Thoughts: A Necessary Change for a Safer Ride at This New Universal Theme Park

While the addition of trim brakes may have some fans questioning the original vision of Stardust Racers, it’s clear that this change was implemented with rider safety and comfort in mind.

With state-of-the-art engineering and strict adherence to industry standards, Universal is ensuring that Stardust Racers will still be one of the most thrilling attractions at Epic Universe while meeting the necessary safety regulations.

As we count down the days until Epic Universe opens on May 22, 2025, coaster enthusiasts will undoubtedly keep a close eye on further developments. Will these changes affect the ride’s overall excitement? We’ll have to wait and see once testing begins.

What do you think about Stardust Racers’ addition of trim brakes? Will it impact your excitement for the ride? Let us know in the comments and social media!