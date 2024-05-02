Universal Confirms New Coaster Will “Jump Track” as Entire New Land, Attractions Announced

Universal Orlando Resort is on a winning streak with its announcements lately, and today is no exception. In the coming summer of 2025, get ready to level up and enjoy an entirely new video game land, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, that will take on the Disney World parks.

Epic Universe will take over the summer of 2025 by introducing five new lands to elevate Universal Orlando Resort and put the theme park on par with Walt Disney World Resort.

With the official announcement of Celestial Park and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Universal Orlando has now finally unveiled its super video game land, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, which will include the likes of Donkey Kong Country.

Announced just moments ago, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and Donkey Kong Country will arrive at Epic Universe in 2025.

Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled new details regarding the highly-anticipated Super Nintendo World, set to debut at Universal Epic Universe in Summer 2025. This comprehensive update delves into what guests can anticipate when exploring Super Nintendo World upon its grand opening, underscoring the significant impact this addition will have on Central Florida’s tourism landscape and visitors’ upcoming vacations.

Developed through a collaborative partnership between Universal Creative and Nintendo, Super Nintendo World promises an immersive experience that seamlessly merges beloved Nintendo characters with Universal’s renowned craftsmanship in delivering innovative theme park adventures.

Universal Orlando’s official announcement sheds light on the array of excitement awaiting visitors in Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe, featuring an array of attractions, dining options, shopping experiences, and interactive adventures inspired by the Super Mario and Donkey Kong franchises.

Upon entering Super Nintendo World, guests will be transported through an iconic green pipe into a vibrant and kinetic environment, reminiscent of Nintendo’s famed game consoles. The immersive landscape includes familiar landmarks such as Mt. Beanpole, Peach’s Castle, swaying Piranha Plants, and pacing Goombas, enveloping guests in a nostalgic ambiance from the moment they arrive.

Within Super Nintendo World, visitors will have the opportunity to explore two distinct realms: Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country. In Super Mario Land, guests can embark on thrilling adventures alongside iconic characters such as Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Bowsers Castle, Koopas challenge, yoshis adventure, and so much more will be arriving to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in 2025.

Highlight attractions include Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, an innovative ride experience combining augmented reality, projection mapping, and elaborate environments to recreate the excitement of the Mario Kart video game series. Additionally, guests can enjoy Yoshi’s Adventure, a family-friendly ride through Mushroom Kingdom landscapes, and indulge in themed dining options at Toadstool Cafe and Yoshi’s Snack Island.

In Donkey Kong Country, guests will traverse through lush tropical landscapes, complete with towering trees, waterfalls, and iconic landmarks from the video game series. The standout attraction, Mine-Cart Madness, offers an exhilarating mine cart coaster experience, where riders assist Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong in protecting the coveted golden banana. Furthermore, guests can explore themed dining and retail offerings inspired by the Donkey Kong Country franchise.

Super Nintendo World also introduces Power-Up Bands, wearable accessories that enhance the guest experience by enabling them to collect digital coins, stamps, and keys, unlock exclusive showdowns, and partake in interactive activities throughout the land. Super Mario World and Donkey Kong country are going to have their own attractions, and will add to this Universal destinations location in Orlando. From Mine Cart Madness to the Super mushroom soup, this new world will bring video games to the real world like never before.

This comprehensive unveiling of Super Nintendo World’s offerings underscores Universal Orlando’s commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences and ensures visitors will embark on unforgettable adventures upon the opening of Universal Epic Universe in Summer 2025. Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan both have or will have this same land, although the Japan location is expected to be delayed. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Orlando will bring video games fans of all ages to this new Universal park.