Major Epic Universe Information Leaks Online Ahead of Opening Day

Some major Epic Universe information is now circulating online.

Theme park fans have been following the construction of Epic Universe for several years now, with work starting to enter the homestretch. Announced back in 2019, Epic Universe has slowly become one of the most exciting developments within the theme park industry, with Universal promising the new park will feature some of the best experiences guests can find. Epic Universe will join Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando, becoming the resort’s third theme park. However, Epic Universe is entirely its own beast, offering a wide range of new rides, attractions, restaurants, and lands for guests to explore. From Harry Potter to Super Mario, Epic Universe will feature a dazzling array of franchises and brands.

Over the last few years, fans have been able to watch Epic Universe literally take shape, with towering roller coasters and large-scale, immersive lands being worked on and built.

Now, some incredibly exciting information has made its way online, revealing just how massive one particular attraction will be.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is one of Universal’s most successful theme park creations, so it makes sense that this brand would be well-represented within Epic Universe. One particular attraction that is rumored to be a part of Epic Universe is a ride based on the Ministry of Magic. This new attraction is rumored to be massive, and while not much is officially known about this experience, fans were able to get a glimpse at just how large the ride vehicle would be.

Recently, a fan spotted a massive cargo crate being hauled in Orlando, filming it and sharing it online.

The video shows a truck hauling an absolutely massive crate, which appears to be about twice the width of the truck. While not officially confirmed, this crate is rumored to be carrying a ride vehicle for the rumored Ministry of Magic attraction.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has already produced some world-class theme park experiences, like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, as well as Escape From Gringotts. Both these attractions feature state-of-the-art technology and ride systems. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is often considered the best Harry Potter ride at Universal, bringing multiple ride systems together to form one thrilling and immersive roller coaster experience. If this incredible coaster is a sign of what’s to come, then fans are in for a real treat when Epic Universe finally opens.

Universal is aiming to officially open Epic Universe in the summer of 2025. The new park will undoubtedly mean even greater competition for the Walt Disney World Resort, which rests just a few miles away.

Are you excited about Epic Universe? What’s your favorite theme park in Orlando?