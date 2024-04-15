Outraged Fans Demand Disney Reverse Theme Park Changes Immediately

Fans are pushing back against Disney’s recent decision.

Related: Disney Soliciting Ideas to Revive $250 Million Disastrous ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

Following the news that Disney is renaming one of its theme parks, a group of fans have started a petition to stop this decision. The Disney parks and resorts have all undergone significant changes over the last several decades, with new rides, attractions, shows, restaurants, and lands opening up for guests to enjoy. While change can be hard, it’s a crucial step for any theme park, with Disney receiving massive new upgrades over the last several years.

New expansions like Pandora – The World of Avatar and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are great examples of how talented and dedicated the team of Imagineers are at Disney, providing guests with out-of-this-world lands and experiences to explore. However, some changes are not always popular among Disney fans, with a recent decision prompting outrage.

Related: Universal Asking Locals About a Brand New Theme Park!

Earlier this month, Disneyland Paris surprised everyone by announcing it would be renaming its Walt Disney Studios Park. As part of the park’s major renovations, the resort revealed that the park would soon be given the new name of Disney Adventure World.

Disneyland Paris is made up of two different theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. The resort is home to all kinds of classic and iconic Disney rides, like Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world” and its own versions of Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion.

However, all of these legendary attractions are found in Disneyland Park, leaving Walt Disney Studios room to offer more unique experiences. When Walt Disney Studios Park opened in 2002, it took heavy inspiration from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, attempting to offer guests an authentic movie set experience, complete with working film sets and backlots.

However, much like its American counterpart, this theme fell slightly flat as time went on, and it became clear Disney wanted to move away from it entirely. Now, unhappy fans are taking action, with a petition calling for Disney to cancel the name change picking up steam. The initial announcement proved to be quite polarizing among fans, with dozens calling out Disney for the decision to rename the park.

However, some fans are taking it quite seriously, as shown by a new petition titled “Stop Walt Disney Studios Park Transformation.” At the time of publication, this petition has reached 17 signatures. While the park’s new name is a factor, the name of the petition suggests that fans are not happy that Walt Disney Studios Park is changing physically either.

“As long fans of this theme park, we are against any further transformation,” reads the petition. “The concrete ground, no-vegetation, and the lack of theming are part of its identity. An identity that Disneyland Paris is trying to destroy with lovely green spaces, a majestic lake and well themed lands like World of Frozen.”

Below are the lists of demands in the petition:

Stop the current work on World Premiere, Adventure Bay and World of Frozen

Restore the concrete grounds and fake façades

Stop future developments from being ugly, non-ambitious, vegetation-free and fake studio projects

Destroy Avengers Campus to restore Backlot <3

Related: Young Child Put in Serious Danger During Incident at Florida Theme Park

This is not the first time fans have started a petition in an attempt to reverse a decision about the Disney theme parks. A group of fans started a petition in order to try and save Splash Mountain from permanently closing in 2023.

The petition reached nearly 100,000 signatures, indicating the decision to close the iconic log flume ride was certainly not loved by everyone. The Walt Disney Company announced that Splash Mountain would be closing back in 2020, revealing a brand-new experience based on Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog would be taking over the same space.

This new ride is called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and will take guests on an entirely new journey alongside the titular Princess Tiana as they encounter a whole host of characters and settings inspired by the iconic animated film.

What do you think about this new name?