Young Child Put in Serious Danger During Incident at Florida Theme Park

A young guest put themselves in danger at Universal Studios.

Related: Official Statement: ‘Stranger Things 5’ Fate Finalized After Netflix Eliminates 2024 Release

Florida is full of incredible theme park experiences, with the Universal Orlando Resort being one of the country’s most popular theme park destinations.

While the resort competes with Walt Disney World, which sits just a few miles away, Universal Orlando has made a name for itself, offering some truly stunning rides and attractions to its guests. Recent additions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure have become fan favorites and are consistently ranked as some of the best theme park attractions in the world.

Unfortunately, guest behavior can often leave a lot to be desired, with a younger guest putting themselves in serious danger over the weekend.

Skull Island: Reign of Kid

Skull Island: Reign of Kid pic.twitter.com/u42ZPHgGyS — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) April 14, 2024

Related: Infamous Pride Night Event Canceled at Disneyland, Reportedly Not Returning

A video shared by @UniNewsToday reveals a troubling scene that occurred just outside Skull Island: Reign of Kong. The young guest can be seen climbing the attraction’s main sign, reaching up approximately 20 feet. The video is short, with the kid quickly climbing back down, but there is no denying just how dangerous this incident could have been. Skull Island: Reign of Kong can be found at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, one of two theme parks at the Universal Orlando Resort.

This attraction was recently renovated, with the 3d portion of the experience being turned into a regular 2d version. An official statement was not shared by Universal, but with other 3D attractions following suit, it’s becoming clearer that this technology is being phased out of popular theme parks. The attraction had been presented in a 3D format since it first opened in 2016.

Guests are always encouraged and expected to follow the rules when visiting Universal Studios, both inside attractions and outside. Guests who are caught breaking these rules can be trespassed, resulting in a temporary or permanent ban from the resort premises. A similar incident occurred at the Walt Disney World Resort earlier this month, with a young guest climbing on top of a light pole in Magic Kingdom.

Earlier this year, a popular content creator filmed themselves getting kicked out of Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World for breaking the rules, indicating resorts such as these take guest safety and behavior very seriously.

Related: The 10 Best Rain Ponchos for Disney of 2024

The Universal Orlando Resort will expand even further in 2025 when Epic Universe officially opens to the public. Epic Universe marks one of the largest expansions ever seen at Universal Studios and will become the third theme park offered at Universal Orlando. Epic Universe promises to offer guests an “epic” experience, with the new theme park being filled with dozens of new rides, attractions, lands, shows, restaurants, and other experiences.

While Epic Universe does not have an official opening date just yet, work is being completed quickly, with anticipation and excitement rising day by day.

Are you excited about Epic Universe? What’s your favorite Universal Studios ride?