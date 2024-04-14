LGBTQ+ Event Canceled at Disneyland, Reportedly Not Returning

A popular event may not be returning to Disney this year.

According to new reports, Disney’s popular Pride Night will not be returning in 2024. The Disney theme parks are all notorious for the special, limited-time events they offer throughout the year. For millions of guests, the Disney theme parks are not simply a way to spend a vacation, but they’re also a magical way to ring in the new year or celebrate Christmas, Halloween, and Easter. One of the most popular events at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which sees the Magic Kingdom completely re-themed into a spooky, pumpkin-filled extravaganza. During this event, guests are encouraged to dress up in costumes and enjoy all of the creepy festivities.

This is just one of the special events that take place at the Disney theme parks each year, with Disney’s Pride events also being incredibly popular. The Disney theme parks have celebrated the LGBTQ+ community in many ways for many years, with Disneyland Paris offering a special Pride Night for guests to enjoy on an annual basis.

However, this specific event is reportedly not coming back.

According to @DreamDlp, Disneyland Paris’ Magical Pride Nights will not be coming back in 2024. At the time of publication, Disneyland Paris has still not released any information regarding this year’s event, indicating it may have been canceled entirely. DreamDlp notes that 2023’s event was marked by “numerous difficulties,” so it’s possible Disneyland Paris is going back to the drawing board when it comes to this event. Disneyland Paris typically holds these Pride events during the summertime.

During previous Pride Nights at Disneyland Paris, guests have been able to enjoy a dazzling array of special activities and theming.

Unofficial Pride events have been a staple of the Disney parks for years, with the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts having both seen Guest-run events like the popular “Gay Days.” Disneyland Paris has seen the unofficial “Magical Pride” celebration since 2014. The very first official pride celebration at Disneyland Paris took place back in 2019, and the event has increased in popularity ever since. However, it seems that this year’s event has been canceled.

In 2023, the Disneyland Paris Resort revealed that the special event would be returning on June 17, 2023. As for what guests should expect, Disney stated the following. “Walt Disney Studios Park is THE place to celebrate diversity with family and friends! Magic fills the air, with live concerts, a colourful parade and attractions open ’til 2am. Get ready for the 2nd fabulous edition of Disneyland Paris Pride, brought to you in all the colours of the rainbow!”

The Disneyland Paris Resort is located in Chessy, France, and features two theme parks for guests to enjoy, as well as a shopping center called Disney Village. The resort’s two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, offer guests dozens of magical rides and attractions to enjoy, ranging from classic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight to thrilling roller coasters like Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

