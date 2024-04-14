Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Offends Guests, Shuts Down After 56 Years

A controversial Disneyland Resort attraction amassed attention this week after suddenly closing, trapping guests in their boats for two hours. Already considered “offensive” by some Disney Parks fans, Pirates of the Caribbean gave some families another reason not to ride!

Pirates of the Caribbean originally opened in Adventureland at Disneyland Park in 1967. Walt Disney Imagineering later created alternate versions of the attraction for Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort (1973), Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort (1983), Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris (1992), and Shanghai Disneyland (2016).

“Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns,” the official Disney ride description reads.

“Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ]Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’ Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town…Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!”

The Walt Disney Company has altered the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and its successors numerous times in its 56-year lifespan. In 2006, Imagineers first retrofitted Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) animatronics inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise into the attraction. In 2018, they removed a sexist bride auction scene and turned the women into female pirates bartering stolen goods.

Some Disney Parks fans oppose any change to Pirates of the Caribbean, but others think Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort haven’t gone far enough. One Disney Park guest felt ogled by the pirate animatronics.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” the guest said after their visit. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

This week, Pirates of the Caribbean disappointed dozens more Disney Park guests. However, the incident had nothing to do with the ride’s content.

On Saturday, TikTok user @dubillgaming shared this video of his party stuck on Pirates of the Caribbean. They spent two hours trapped in the small boat with other families.

Fortunately, no guests in the video appear distressed, but they definitely don’t look amused!

It’s unclear why Pirates of the Caribbean closed temporarily, but the attraction was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Should the Pirates of the Caribbean ride close forever? What would you change about the attraction? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.