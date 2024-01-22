Official: Johnny Depp Breaks Silence, Announces Return

Renowned celebrity Johnny Depp is making a major return nearly three years after his legal battles with Amber Heard came to an end.

With Johnny Depp leaving Hollywood behind, many fans have wondered what it might take for the actor and beloved entertainer to return to major studios like Disney and Warner Bros. The studios reportedly turned their back on the actor before the defamation trial with Amber Heard ever took place.

As a result, Depp moved across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe, where he has been pursuing his music career with his band Hollywood Vampires and reinventing himself as an actor and director. Depp, alongside director Maïwenn, just released his new movie, Jeanne Du Barry (2023), last year, but now he’s working on yet another big project. This time, he’ll step into the director’s chair.

In a Variety report, Depp shared that he was excited to join Al Pacino in making the film, titled Modi.

“Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of ‘Modi’ has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” Depp said in a statement. “I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity. To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgment for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project. ‘Modi’ is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world.”

In addition to Al Pacino, the cast also includes Riccardo Scamarcio, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland, Luisa Ranieri, and Sally Phillips. The film is produced by Depp’s European production company IN.2, with producer Barry Navidi.

Modi follows “the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in a 48-hour whirlwind, capturing a chaotic series of events through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris during World War I. On the run from the police, Modi’s desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow Bohemians. The chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life.”

This is just the second time in Johnny Depp’s career that he has stepped into the director’s chair.

The significant question that most Disney fans have, of course, is what this could mean for Johnny Depp’s return to Pirates of the Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow.

With Depp’s two reported projects now coming to a close– there is still work to do on Modi— it will be interesting to see the direction he heads next. There are rumors that Disney has been delaying its Pirates of the Caribbean news to line things up with Depp’s schedule, but these are just rumors and have not been confirmed. If Depp is to return as Captain Jack Sparrow, it will be because he is sold on the script and story for a sixth installment of the franchise. For now, though, the entertainer has not issued any new updates on his involvement.

