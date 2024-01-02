‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’: Disney Goes Quiet

Pirates of the Caribbean fans have grown up with Johnny Depp serving as the captain of their ship through the popular entertainment franchise.

Beginning in 2003, Johnny Depp took over the role of Captain Jack Sparrow and introduced fans to the beloved and now iconic character. In total, Disney has released five different films– Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)– and they don’t want to stop there.

In the last couple of years, Disney has teased creating a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 multiple times. After turning its back on Johnny Depp amid the Amber Heard accusations, the company revealed that there were two main scripts being developed, neither of which involved Captain Jack Sparrow.

One confirmed script involved Barbie star Margot Robbie taking over as the lead in the sixth installment of the franchise. While Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that this one could still happen in the future, he shared that it likely would come second after the other story had been released. Unfortunately, not many details have been given on that script and what it entails.

As a matter of fact, Disney has gone quiet on the installment completely and left little details on what fans might expect moving forward. The exact reason for this period of quietness is unconfirmed. Disney is coming off the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which means multiple projects that were previously delayed have taken precedence over the conception of new projects.

Another reason for the quietness likely has to do with the backlash coming from fans who believe that another Pirates of the Caribbean installment without Johnny Depp would be a travesty to the franchise.

Disney understands the viral amounts of social media backlash that they’ve seen just from muttering the idea that Captain Jack Sparrow might not return. When you couple that backlash with the controversy that the company is already attempting to calm, it would make sense why Disney has gone silent for the time being.

No reports have come forward yet that Disney and Johnny Depp are working to reach an agreement for another upcoming film. There are also no recent reports that indicate Disney is still planning to move forward without the actor in the next installment. For now, we’ll have to wait to see what might come of Captain Jack Sparrow and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as a whole.

