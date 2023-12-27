New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Poster Starring Johnny Depp Divides Fandom

There is a new Pirates of the Caribbean 6 poster that has gone viral online with a movie title listed as Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair. The poster in itself is unofficial; however, it has been exploding all over the internet for weeks since posting, and fans have a lot to say about this false, yet convincing film advertisement.

The future of Pirates of the Caribbean has been uncertain for quite some time now. Back in 2003, when Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003) was released, fans instantly fell in love with Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow as well as characters such as James Norrington (Jack Davenport), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook), Marty (Martin Klebba), Cotton (David Bailie), Murtogg and Mullroy (Giles New & Angus Barnett), Bootstrap Bill Turner (Stellan Skarsgård), Lord Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander), Governor Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Tia Dalma (Naomie Harris), and Davy Jones (Bill Nighy).

Subsequent films like Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) continued the franchise’s legacy. Throughout the series, Depp’s Jack Sparrow has remained a central and beloved character. It has now been six years since Disney made another film in the franchise, even though it has been one of the company’s most successful franchises, grossing billions of dollars.

During the very public trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, where Amber accused Depp of abuse, Disney decided to drop their most beloved actor from the franchise entirely before a verdict was revealed. If they had waited, things would have likely turned out differently as Depp was not found to be guilty; however, by that point, Depp had already noted that not even $300 million could bring him back to the franchise after what Disney did.

Fans of Pirates of the Caribbean began creating petitions which were signed by hundreds of thousands of people, as well as boycotting any future instalments of the film. A Margot Robbie-led version of the movie was confirmed. However, those plans have since fallen through. It seems Disney may be quite aware that creating another movie will certainly spark backlash if it does not involve Depp.

That being said, fans certainly want to see Captain Jack Sparrow once more, which is why Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair is gaining so much traction.

Yoda Bby Aby, a Facebook group known for creating false movie posters, recently had this one go viral.

The description reads, “PIRATES OF THE CARRIBEAN 6!!! BARBOSSA RETURNS FROM THE DEAD!!!

Get ready for an epic maritime journey as Johnny Depp and Geoffrey Rush return in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair.” Brace yourselves for heart-stopping action, treacherous waters, and supernatural encounters with long lost acquaintances, all masterfully directed by Gore Verbinski. Set sail for adventure in 2025 – a swashbuckling experience awaits, courtesy of Disney’s magic and the legendary duo at the helm.”

The film confirms Johnny Depp as cast on the poster, as well as has the star plastered all over it, allowing fans to quickly chime in.

While the movie is not confirmed, many fans assumed that this poster was real. Philip O said, “Love Johnny Deep ❤️”, PK Griffin wrote, “I love those movies I’m glad their making another”, and Yvonne M said, “I’m glad Johnny is doing it, but I wouldn’t blame him if he didn’t, after the way Disney treated him”. Many were thrilled at the idea of a new film coming out with Depp, however, there were others who were not falling for the prank, knowing that Depp had highly refused a return in the past.

Chris W stated, “I thought Johnny Depp wasn’t doing any more pirate movies in fact I remember a press release that came out last year saying that he was done with the franchise”, and Kyla H wrote, “When Mr. Depp releases a statement, that he is going back to Disney, then I’ll believe it.” While many of these statements show that some fans were not fooled, they still support the narrative that fans would love a sixth instalment with Depp.

Guy T summed up many comments quite nicely, “If Johnny Depp is not playing in it. I won’t be going to see the movie. Because there is only one Captain Sparrow, and that’s Johnny Depp.”

The poster divided the fandom based on opinion, but no one stated that this was a film that shouldn’t be made. It is just one that should be made with Depp in the titular role, according to the fandom’s comments.

Will Depp Return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

While Depp stated he would not, rumors suggest that fans may still have some hope.

There have been circulating rumors indicating that Disney is in discussions with Depp, expressing their desire for him to make a comeback to the franchise, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer also involved in the talks. Significantly, the fans are keen on his return.

When Depp faced an injury earlier this year, his fans united in support, offering prayers and best wishes for the star. Demonstrating their loyalty, fans have consistently rallied behind Johnny Depp. Not only did hundreds of thousands sign petitions advocating for his reinstatement as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but they also propelled the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp to viral status.

His devoted fan base has been pleading for his return as Jack Sparrow for several years, expressing a strong desire for the character to make one more appearance in the franchise, providing a fitting farewell to a role that has become a cultural and societal phenomenon.

In the past, it was reported that an insider from the franchise came forward and stated, “Anything is possible. If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

That being said, we have not heard that confirmation from Disney or Depp.

Inside the Magic did reach out to Depp’s team for comment but have not heard back at the time of this article’s publishing.

At the moment, Craig Mazin is attached to the project. It appears that the creator of The Last of Us wrote a script, and Disney was not opposed to it. Further information on this project has not been announced.

Would you like to see Johnny Depp return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?