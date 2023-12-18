Live-Action ‘Princess and the Frog’ Poster Goes Viral, ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Included

An entirely fake Disney live-action poster of Princess and the Frog has gone viral, but fans do not realize that it is satire. That being said, the response to the fake movie has been so overwhelming, it could be a sign for Disney to think about moving forward with a project like this.

Whether you are a fan of Disney’s latest live action kick or not, the company has been moving in a full-force direction when it comes to recreating some of their most successful animated classics in a live-action version. We have seen everything from Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, and more take over the silver screen, and Disney is not slowing down.

Some of their movies, like the live-action remake of The Lion King, did extremely well, grossing $1.663 billion at the box office.

Now, it appears fans are signalling out to Disney that they want a live-action Princess and the Frog movie, after a fake poster went viral online, with extreme interest from fans.

YODA BBY ABY created a satirical poster for the non-existent movie online, but many have been fooled into thinking it was real. When you read the description of the Facebook page, states, “I’m just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.”

The caption for the fake movie reads:

“LIVE ACTION TIANA!!! Get ready for a magical leap into the bayou with Marsai Martin as the enchanting Tiana and Caleb McLaughlin lending his ribbiting charm as Prince Naveen/The Frog! Things get even more thrilling with LaKeith Stanfield as magically evil Shadow Man. Disney’s dazzling live-action remake of The Princess and The Frog is set to hit theaters in 2025, promising a joyous adventure filled with laughter, love, and a sprinkle of swampy magic.”

While there is no 2025 Princess and the Frog film slated, the post has over 69,000 likes, more than 10,000 shares, and thousands upon thousands of comments.

The poster also cast the main characters of the film. Marsai Martin was cast as Princess Tiana. She is known for her work on Black-ish and Paw Patrol, so considering that in The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey came from the same show, this casting seemed very believable. Caleb Reginald McLaughlin was cast as Prince Naveen. Caleb’s fame has exploded over the past few years, thanks to his leading role in Stranger Things as Lucas Sinclair. With that show ending, it would make sense that Caleb would be looking for his next big break.

LaKeith Lee Stanfield was noted to play Dr. Facilier, which, again, seems very believable considering he already has a working relationship with Disney from The Haunted Mansion.

In the comment section of the post, many of the replies are heavily positive about both the idea of a live-action film, as well as the casting.

One reader said, “I knew this was coming, can’t wait…”, another wrote, “Yes, yes, yes…I love it!!!”, another said, “YES! YES! IM ALL FOR IT!!!”.

Many more comments continued to flow with the same sentiment, however, there were many debating if Coco Jones, who starred in Disney’s Good Luck Charlie, and currently stars on Bel Air would be a better fit, due to her incredible singing talents.

While a few readers questioned the validity of the poster, many did not. It may not mean that Disney is currently making a live-action Princess and the Frog, but it certainly proved as a positive case study for the Mouse House that a live-action version of the film would be positively received and that there is already a casting model in place. Many readers were steadfast in their appreciation that this “cast” was ethnically synonymous with what Disney fans were used to in the animated version.

This has been an issue with Disney as of late when it comes to live-action films. In Disney’s attempt to diversify their films, they cast Halle Bailey, a Black actress, as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. While Bailey was exceptional in the role, she did have to endure a lot of hatred online from people who did not like the fact that she did not look like the animated film, stirring up a lot of controversy.

The more recent news of Rachel Zegler getting cast at Snow White in Snow White did the same thing, as the actress is Latina.

When it comes to the future of live-action Disney films, Snow White has been pushed back to 2025, Lilo & Stitch will be going to Disney+, and Moana, which is in development, will star Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Tangled is also in talks to be underway, with rumors of Florence Pugh to be Rapunzel.

Disney is doing a lot regarding Princess and the Frog; however, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure being developed in both Disney World and Disneyland, replacing Splash Mountain. The ride’s storyline will take place after the film, extending the storyline and introducing new characters and music. The attraction is set to open in 2024.

As shared by Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), “Disney shared a new look inside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure during a special edition of 20/20 titled ‘Disney 100: A Century of Dreams‘ that aired Friday night on ABC.”

In the video, we can see the internal development of the attraction, which at the moment seems reminiscent to Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean opening bayou scene, which is situated in high theming and realism, creating an intensely immersive atmosphere.

Princess and the Frog is currently available to stream on Disney+.

