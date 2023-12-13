‘Lilo and Stitch’ Gets a Rumored Release Date as Disney Doubles Down on Remakes

Despite Bob Iger’s promises that Disney will focus on quality over quantity, it seems like audiences can expect more of the same in 2024 – by which we mean a remake-packed release slate.

Fresh off a long run of live-action remakes, next year’s release schedule for Disney+ will reportedly include Lilo and Stitch. Industry insider @DanielRPK reports that the reboot of the 2004 animated classic will be available to the platform’s subscribers in June.

Starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong as Nani, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, and Chris Sanders as the returning voice of Stitch, this remake is expected to follow the same story of a young girl in Hawaii who unknowingly adopts a genetically engineered alien instead of a dog.

Disney’s critical and financial performances have been nothing short of lackluster in 2023. From The Little Mermaid (2023) to The Marvels (2023) to Wish (2023), several big titles have underperformed for the studio, leading to a massive restrategization behind the scenes. Iger has committed to fewer sequels and less Marvel and Star Wars content – but it sounds like audiences can expect business as usual when it comes to remakes.

If Lilo and Stitch is in fact hitting Disney+ in June, that means 2024 will bring two live-action remakes and spinoffs as Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

The following year, Disney is set to release Snow White (2025) – which has already proven unpopular with fans – and Moana (2025). The studio also has remakes of Hercules (1997), Bambi (1942), The Sword in the Stone (1963), Robin Hood (1973), and The Aristocats (1970) in the works.

Considering public sentiment towards Disney’s live-action remakes, it’s tough to imagine that this lineup is the recipe Disney’s looking for when it comes to “quality over quantity.” Lilo and Stitch has sparked particular anger among fans, with a petition even launched encouraging Disney to ditch the film rather than subjecting audiences to a CGI Stitch.

While nobody can judge the film until its release, if a Lilo and Stitch remake is a sign of what other cinematic efforts are to come from Disney in 2024, it seems increasingly unlikely that it’ll be the year the studio redeems itself. Fingers crossed otherwise.

Are you excited for the Lilo and Stitch live-action Disney remake? Let us know in the comments!