Home » Disney » Disney Ignores ‘Snow White’ Backlash, Pushes Ahead With Two More Controversial Remakes

Disney Ignores ‘Snow White’ Backlash, Pushes Ahead With Two More Controversial Remakes

in Disney

Posted on by Chloe James Leave a comment
Anna and Elsa (L), Princess Tiana holding a frog (R), and Bob Iger stood with Mickey Mouse in the middle

Credit: Disney and Josh Hallett via Flickr

Disney’s live-action remakes rarely go down well with audiences – and its upcoming slate will likely be no exception.

As of 2023, Disney has released 21 live-action remakes of its animated classics. Despite championing its animation department in the recent Disney100 celebrations, the studio seems determined to override some of its most beloved films with live-action replacements whether audiences like it or not.

Ariel (Halle Bailey) resting on jellyfish and talking to Sebastian
Credit: Disney

Related: Rachel Zegler Is Officially Disney’s New Brie Larson

While its latest release, The Little Mermaid (2023), received relatively positive reviews – especially for Halle Bailey, who played Ariel – it struggled to make a profit at the box office. Fans took issue with several changes made to the original movie, including new lyrics in “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and “Kiss the Girl” so as not to offend modern audiences, as well as the CGI.

Its next project, Snow White (2024), has already struck a nerve with audiences. This is thanks largely in part to comments made by its leading lady, Rachel Zegler. Audiences have accused the actress of being arrogant and disrespectful to the legacy of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) after TikTokers unearthed (decidedly uncontroversial) comments from old interviews.

Rachel Zegler pretending to be Snow White in front of a poster of the classic animated princess
Credit: Rachel Zegler via Twitter

Needless to say, public sentiment isn’t exactly pro-remakes right now. But Disney isn’t giving up just yet. Multiple of its live-action remakes have raked in big numbers at the box office, with The Lion King (2019) making $1.663 billion and Beauty and the Beast (2017) $1.266 billion.

Likely hoping to produce similar numbers, it was reported earlier this year that Walt Disney Studios is working on a remake of Tangled (2010) and wants Florence Pugh as Rapunzel. Now, rumor has it that it plans to give two more Disney Princess films the live-action treatment.

Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy) looking into a mirror (L) and Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) (R) in 'Tangled,' which will allegedly get a live-action remake
Credit: Disney

According to The Disinsider, Disney is in the process of developing remakes of Frozen (2013) and The Princess and the Frog (2009).

“While there have been tons of rumors floating around regarding who Disney has as their top choice for these films, sources have told us that none of that is true and these are very much in early development,” they reported.

Elsa (L) and Anna (R) holding hands in 'Frozen'
Credit: Disney

Related: ‘Snow White’ Director Allegedly “Furious” With Rachel Zegler Over “Production Hell”

Disney hasn’t officially announced remakes for either film just yet, so take these rumors with a grain of salt. However, considering its track record and the fact that it’s already remade or announced remakes of eight entries in the Disney Princess franchise – including the relatively recent Moana (2016) – it’s only a matter of time before it turns its attention to other new princesses.

Bob Iger – CEO of the Walt Disney Company – recently announced plans for Disney to double down on its “unrivaled brands and franchises.” That inevitably means more sequels and remakes in the future, which is arguably the opposite of what most audiences have been demanding from the studio in recent years.

Tiana hangs off the side of a trolley in 'The Princess and the Frog,' which is reportedly due to get a live-action remake
Credit: Disney

This wouldn’t be the first time Anna, Elsa, and Tiana have appeared in live-action. All three princesses previously appeared in the ABC series Once Upon a Time. However, whether or not audiences will respond well to a feature-length remake of Frozen or The Princess and the Frog – both of which are fan favorites – is questionable.

Would you like to see a live-action remake of Frozen and The Princess and the Frog? Let us know in the comments!

Be the first to comment!