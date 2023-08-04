BREAKING: Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Remake Reportedly in the Works

Disney just doesn’t seem to know its audience anymore.

As CEO Bob Iger has quickly turned from hero to zero, according to fans, the company continues to prove that it may have lost its touch with audiences. Earlier this year it was announced that the animated film Moana would be getting a live-action remake. This shocked fans due to the fact that Moana came out in 2017, and isn’t even 10 years old. Previously, much of the live-action remakes that Disney has been doing have been with movies that came out before 2000. Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and Peter Pan were all remakes of classic Disney films.

The Lilo and Stitch live-action announcement, while not quite as shocking to fans, still caused a lot of other controversies for the studio. The Moana remake announcement came among complaints that fans are tired of Disney relying on already-existing properties to continue to create content, rather than focusing on new stories. In contrast, Disney has had a run of bad luck with many of their films recently, live-action or otherwise.

Although The Little Mermaid remake was successful, it dealt with a lot of controversy, criticism, and complaints along the way. The most recent animated film to come from Disney was Pixar’s Elemental, which originally suffered due to a lack of marketing, only to see success after its release thanks to social media.

Unfortunately, it seems as though Disney is content to continue their unpopular remakes as it has just been announced that Disney will be remaking Tangled. Reported by The DisInsider on YouTube, the news comes as a shock announcement, as there haven’t even been rumors up to this point. While not quite as egregious as Moana, the announcement is still surprising, considering Tangled came out in 2010. While still just rumored, it isn’t hard to believe that Disney is working on a live-action adaptation of the film, considering the success it had upon its release and which is still has to this day.

