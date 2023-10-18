Outraged Fans Demand Change After CEO Bob Iger Invokes Walt Disney

Bob Iger is getting attacked from every conceivable angle after he invoked Walt Disney, the iconic founder of the House of Mouse, in a recent social media post.

To say that CEO Bob Iger has had a rough time of things since returning to the Walt Disney Company following the departure of Bob Chapek would be a serious understatement. In just under a year of command of the company, he has presided over a major feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which has turned into multiple lawsuits, faced diminishing box office returns for feature films, huge losses in Disney+ subscriber numbers, and dwindling attendance at Disneyland, Walt Disney World World, and the other parks.

In other words, Bob Iger might now have some second thoughts about re-assuming the role of Disney CEO. Reportedly, the pressure of leading Walt Disney Animation, Marvel Studios, Pixar, and Lucasfilm has left him “overwhelmed” and “exhausted.”

On top of all that, 2023 is the year of Disney100, the centennial anniversary of Walt Disney founding the company that bears his name. Regardless of the many issues that it is currently facing, Disney is still one of the world’s largest and most important entertainment companies in the world, and celebrating a century of triumphs should be a no-brainer.

Unfortunately, Disney CEO Bob Iger is now in a place where literally anything he does seems to cause a firestorm of criticism.

Most recently, Mr Iger Tweeted what was no doubt intended to be a positive statement regarding Walt Disney and Disney100, saying, “Thanks to everyone who made this possible, from Walt and Roy Disney, to generations of wonderful creators, to guests and audiences and customers…to the thousands and thousands of cast members and employees who have worked for The Walt Disney Company and enabled it to thrive for 100 years. Thank you!”

However, Bob Iger was immediately slammed with a huge outpouring of responses that ranged from demands that Disney resume discussions with the striking Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to the company renouncing its perceived “woke” social politics.

For example, Twitter user @DJRosko82 responded with, “Negotiate with SAG-AFTRA! Stop being greedy”

Another user with the handle @tinkadinkadoo retorted, “”We move forward.” “Give the public everything you can give them.” Walt Disney… The public wants a fair deal for #SAGAFTRA so the vision of Walt Disney can move forward again. Think about him and just do it! Also #RenewTheOrville”

"We move forward." "Give the public everything you can give them." Walt Disney

Some were more upset about social issues, like @KatDeBaca, who said, “You are losing control of the company. You have allowed it to be run into the ground with woke ideology and immersion breaking behaviors and relaxed dress code of your CMs. You have also abused the fans of Star Wars & the Marvel Universe with directors and producers shoving their own woke political agendas into these shows. ENOUGH. You need to return Disney to it traditional core values. If Walt were alive to see what you are doing to his beloved company, he would fire you.

Others blamed him for the skyrocketing costs of Disney Parks, saying, “You have made it unaffordable for families, even if you somehow reverse your wokism.” More accused him of underpaying Cast Members, accusations of which have dogged Disney for years.

At this point, it does not seem like Bob Iger can even say the word “Disney” without enraging someone.

Would Walt Disney approve of his company in the modern day? Give us your opinion in the comments below!