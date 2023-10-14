Bob Iger “Overwhelmed” and “Exhausted” by Disney Chaos, Insiders Say

Bob Iger returned to the Walt Disney Company in 2022 with the expectation that he would lead the House of Mouse out of chaos, but insiders say that the CEO is beginning to crack under the pressure.

Former and current Disney CEO Bob Iger began working at the legendary media company in 1996 when it acquired ABC, of which he was the president at the time. Eventually, he was named president of Disney and, after controversial executive Michael Eisner was pressured to resign, became the new CEO.

As CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger transformed an already massive corporation into a truly staggering multimedia conglomerate, presiding over the acquisitions of Marvel Entertainment, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm and its Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, and 21st Century Fox, finally allowing the Marvel Cinematic Universe to eventually fold the X-Men into its canon.

At the same, Iger hugely expanded the Disney Parks (particularly in Asia) and revived Walt Disney Animation Studios, which directly led to the cultural behemoth that we know as the Frozen franchise.

In other words, it makes a lot of sense that Disney shareholders thought that Bob Iger coming back to the fold to replace his successor, Bob Chapek, would help things, but a new report from Bloomberg tells a different story.

Then-CEO Bob Chapek unwittingly pushed Disney into a political firestorm when he came out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act (more popularly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law) after weeks of pressure from activist groups.

This kicked off a still-ongoing feud between the company and Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, which has spilled into multiple lawsuits. At the moment, DeSantis is attempting the novel legal strategy of asking the company suing him to drop the suit because he is “over it.”

However, the multiple lawsuits, nearly $2 billion in losses in the last year alone, diminishing box office grosses, dwindling Disney World crowds, and nearly constant bad press from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes appear to be taking their toll on Bob Iger.

Multiple Disney insiders (speaking anonymously) describe Bob Iger as “exhausted” and “overwhelmed” by the precarious situation the company has found itself in. The report also claims that Iger himself personally struggled after leaving Disney the first time, finding it difficult to leave the company that he was so invested in behind.

That makes one story that Iger and Bob Chapek had a power struggle over who got to keep the custom-designed executive bathroom at Disney HQ seem that much more realistic, sadly.

One unnamed Disney executive described the situation as, “For Bob, leaving Disney was like a father abandoning his favorite child… The good news is Daddy’s back, but the bad news is that the house is on fire.”

It seems that Bob Iger wanted nothing more than to return to the company that he helped grow into a world-dominating force, but has no idea what to do with it now that he has to keep it together rather than grow it further. Good thing he’s signed on as Disney CEO for another three years.

Is Bob Iger collapsing under the pressure of Disney? Could anybody run the House of Mouse at this point? Let us know what you think in the comments below!