BREAKING: ‘Frozen 3’ Officially Confirmed

After years of waiting, it has finally been confirmed: Frozen 3 is in the works.

We recently speculated that Disney’s ongoing ten-year anniversary celebration of the release of the first Frozen (2013) might be ramping up to an announcement that a sequel is on its way, and original co-director/writer Jennifer Lee has just handed it to us.

Jennifer Lee made her directorial debut with Frozen (which she helmed with Chris Buck), which made her the winner of the first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature awarded to a Disney movie. It is worth noting that she was also the first woman to direct a feature for Walt Disney Animation Studios and the first female director of a billion-dollar-grossing film.

Since the first Frozen movie, she has become the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, so basically, if she says something is happening, it is happening.

‘Frozen 3’ Confirmed

In a talk this week at the BFI London Film Festival, the director confirmed that the development of Frozen 3 was happening, although she was, as of then, unsure of what her role in the production would be (per Variety).

Lee told Tricia Tuttle, head of directing fiction at the National Film and Television School, “Every morning last week they carved out space for me to work with the creative team on it, and I am blown away and I am so excited… I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet — I’m not doing nothing — except doing what I do now, which is we work on every project as as team and I’m in there with creative. But with Frozen, just a little bit more.”

Who Will Direct ‘Frozen 3’?

Her comments raise the strong possibility that she and/or Chris Buck will not be returning to direct Frozen 3, though that is unconfirmed.

Both Lee and Buck returned to helm Frozen 2 (2019), which was the former’s last directorial effort to date. Buck is co-directing the upcoming Disney film Wish with Fawn Veerasunthorn. We will have to wait for an official Disney announcement to see whether Lee and Buck return for a billion-dollar threepeat.

What Will It Be About?

While the director did not give hard details about the plot of Frozen 3, she said, “Our philosophy is this, and it won’t change: If there is more story to tell, the filmmakers have to drive it. And I’ll say with Frozen, Marc Smith, who was our director of story on Frozen 2, came with an incredible idea for more Frozen, and it’s worth it.”

That at least confirms that Disney has a current story for Frozen 3, which is a pretty huge step forward.

More Than One New ‘Frozen’ Project?

Disney has already announced a canon original Frozen narrative podcast (not featuring the original cast of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Santino Fontana) and has promised more reveals through the ten-year anniversary celebration. We will update with new Frozen news as it comes!

